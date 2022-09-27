Genshin Impact Capitano leaks: New Mika voicelines reveal details about new Fatui Harbinger

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed new voicelines from the upcoming character Mika that provide information on the Fatui Harbinger Capitano. Il Capitano is one of the Harbingers who had his design revealed in the game's trailer released a few months ago, and his striking appearance has made him quite popular in the community. It appears that Mondstadt's expedition team crossed paths with Il Capitano during their travels, and Mika relays this information to the player during an upcoming new quest.

Genshin Impact fans who have been waiting for more information on Fatui's mysterious Capitano can find out more about him here.

Genshin Impact leaks: Mika reveals information about Il Capitano

// leaks , spoilers , actual quest dialogue - DO NOT OPEN IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO READ //

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed dialogue from Mika that originates from an upcoming quest. This quest involves Mondstadt's expedition team, giving players the chance to meet Mika and finally learn more about why the team has been missing since the start of the game. Characters like Varka are discussed during this quest, along with a surprise encounter that he had with Il Capitano.

Il Capitano was first revealed during Genshin Impact's A Winter Night's Lazzo trailer, where players got to see his uniform and unique mask. Mika provides the Traveler with more information about Varka's meeting with Capitano, explaining first that he was not hostile to the expedition party. He assumes that this is due to the similarity between the party and Snezhnaya at the time. Varka expands by saying that Capitano hides everything underneath his mask to protect his identity and his origins.

Capitano's will is noted to be as strong as iron, and his courage to face the gods as an ordinary mortal is commendable. He is stated to be the strongest human on the continent, making him a serious powerhouse in the Fatui Harbingers. It's even stated that he could probably take down a Ruin Guard alone simply armed with one of Klee's crayons. Given that not much is known about Capitano's Vision or Delusion, this may just be a fraction of his true power.

Jose097 @Cruzerkhan97 @sasaracore So, Capitano was sent to get the Pyro Archon Gnosis? Man... we need to get to Natlan soon @sasaracore So, Capitano was sent to get the Pyro Archon Gnosis? Man... we need to get to Natlan soon😭

Varka ends the note by revealing that Capitano's orders were to head to the region of Natlan. His mission is likely to retrieve the Pyro Archon's Gnosis, though the circumstances of this will likely not be clear until players reach Natlan themselves.

Natlan is a region that hasn't had much revealed about it so far. But considering that it's a region of battle and conflict, it's likely that Capitano was selected for his strength. It's also possible that he is a Natlan native, which would make sense, given his huge strength and willpower.





wait so is this from varka’s letter where he asks the KOF if he thinks he or capitano is stronger imagine him going “ik he is said to be the strongest human in teyvat but i BELIEVE i am stronger” and the KOF is just hearing mika read it out loud twitter.com/hxg_haitham/st… 🍂 @hxg_haitham Capitano is assessed as "the strongest 'human' on the continent"

隊長被評為「大陸上最強的“人類”」 Capitano is assessed as "the strongest 'human' on the continent"隊長被評為「大陸上最強的“人類”」 // leaks , spoilerswait so is this from varka’s letter where he asks the KOF if he thinks he or capitano is strongerimagine him going “ik he is said to be the strongest human in teyvat but i BELIEVE i am stronger” and the KOF is just hearing mika read it out loud // leaks , spoilers wait so is this from varka’s letter where he asks the KOF if he thinks he or capitano is stronger 😭 imagine him going “ik he is said to be the strongest human in teyvat but i BELIEVE i am stronger” and the KOF is just hearing mika read it out loud 😀 twitter.com/hxg_haitham/st…

Il Capitano remains a very mysterious character even after Varka's letter, as his true motives are unknown. He doesn't appear to be villainous in nature, given that he did not attack Mondstadt's expedition party outright, and he even spent some time with them before heading off to Natlan.





He does get at least a mention with some small details... we hear of his whereabouts too [Questionable] [Spoilers]He does get at least a mention with some small details... we hear of his whereabouts too twitter.com/relurve/status… [Questionable] [Spoilers]He does get at least a mention with some small details... we hear of his whereabouts too twitter.com/relurve/status… Can't wait to see Capitano in Natlan, yum yum. twitter.com/Ubatcha1/statu… Can't wait to see Capitano in Natlan, yum yum. twitter.com/Ubatcha1/statu…

It's likely that players won't cross paths with the Fatui's Il Capitano until far later in Genshin Impact's story, as Natlan is two regions away. However, given that Scaramouche made appearances in events far before his proper appearance in the story, it's possible that the Traveler may meet Capitano before Natlan begins.

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed a lot of new information about the Fatui's Il Capitano.

