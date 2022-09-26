Genshin Impact leaks reveal Baizhu's expected release window

Recent Genshin Impact leaks have revealed that Baizhu will be released in an upcoming update: 3.6. This means that the mysterious apothecary from Liyue is set to arrive in the early months of 2023.

Fans have been waiting for Baizhu's launch ever since his initial appearances in Liyue. Moreover, he has been a part of the game since its launch. One of the title's most mysterious figures, Baizhu was the first Dendro character in-game and remains an enigma in Liyue. Players can learn more about his expected release window in Genshin Impact below.

Genshin Impact leaks: Baizhu expected to arrive in-game next year

According to new Genshin Impact leaks, the mysterious pharmacist from Liyue will finally be released during the 3.6 update, which is set to go live in 2023's March if the game's schedule stays on track. This gives players a lot of time to save up for the doctor's banner, with many updates and events between now and his launch.

Along with his talking snake Changsheng and his assistant Qiqi, Baizhu helps the people of Liyue with their illnesses while also making advancements in his own medical research. This aspect of his character will likely play into his kit, meaning fans can expect a Dendro healer of some kind when he is released.

(0) days without seeing story spoilers @SpendYourPrimos I'm happy the news about Baizhu broke before 3.1's release. More available information before people decide to spend/save is so important.



Congratulations to all Baizhu wanters!



Given that he will be launched far in the future, gamers have ample time to ensure they have enough Primogems for his banner. Many of the game's most prominent leakers are backing up the information about Baizhu arriving in March of next year, so players may not be apprehensive about holding onto their Primogems for just a few more months.

Unfortunately, his expected release window is all that has been leaked so far. Fans will likely learn more about his kit and playable appearance as March 2023 draws near. That said, given that the Genshin Impact 3.6 update is so far away, it will be a while before any gameplay or ability-related leaks come about.

Still, the knowledge that he is expected to arrive in an upcoming update is great news for Baizhu fans, as it can help them continue saving up Primogems for the pharmacist.

Daily Baizhu🐍 cutscene @baizhuscenes JUST RELEASE HIM ALREADY MY GOSH HOW MUCH MORE DIALOGUES TIL HE GETS RELEASED.

#BAIZHU

baizhu stans, we're being fed.JUST RELEASE HIM ALREADY MY GOSH HOW MUCH MORE DIALOGUES TIL HE GETS RELEASED. baizhu stans, we're being fed. 😭 JUST RELEASE HIM ALREADY MY GOSH HOW MUCH MORE DIALOGUES TIL HE GETS RELEASED.#BAIZHU🐍https://t.co/cSUq9t1Yeu

Other leaks surrounding the 3.6 update seem to imply that the 5-star character, Alhaitham, will also be released around this time. This means that players have two powerful Dendro options to save up for. They will definitely want to go through some of the game's upcoming banners without spending Primogems to make sure they can secure the new 5-star options.

However, since HoYoverse hasn't said anything on an official level, readers should take any information regarding Baizhu or other characters with a grain of salt.

