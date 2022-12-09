5 best weapons for Wanderer in Genshin Impact: 4-star and 5-star Catalysts ranked

Wanderer mains have several great Catalysts available to them in Genshin Impact 3.3. Several 4-star and 5-star weapons are viable for him, but not all of them can be on this list. Only five will be highlighted here, ranging from F2P options to items only spenders can get.

Note that these entries will only include Catalysts available in Genshin Impact 3.3. Viable weapons from future updates won't be listed here due to that disclaimer. Still, some players are interested in maximizing Wanderer's DPS, so let's look at some of his best options below.

Wanderer's best weapons in Genshin Impact (Five Catalysts)

5) The Widsith

The Widsith (Image via HoYoverse)

The Widsith is an obtainable 4-star Catalyst that F2P players can realistically get without much trouble. It's not craftable, but it is available on all Event Wishes, thus making it easy to obtain.

This Catalyst has 510 ATK and 55.1% CRIT DMG at max level in Genshin Impact. Wanderer can greatly benefit from all two of its effects, too, as extra ATK and Elemental DMG, and can all increase his damage output.

4) Solar Pearl

Solar Pearl (Image via HoYoverse)

Battle Pass subscribers can get several copies of Solar Pearl, an excellent 4-star Catalyst for Wanderer in Genshin Impact. It has 510 ATK and a 27.6% CRIT Rate at max level, which are good stats.

More importantly, its effect is always useful for him. Wanderer regularly uses his Normal Attacks, so having that buff his Elemental Skill and Burst DMG is great. Likewise, using his Elemental Skill or Burst to increase Normal Attack DMG is also wonderful.

Sadly, this weapon is 100% unobtainable for F2P players since you must spend real-life money to purchase the Gnostic Hymn.

3) Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds

Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds (Image via HoYoverse)

5-star weapons tend to perform better than 4-star weapons on average in Genshin Impact, albeit they're much harder to obtain by comparison. Still, Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds has good stats (608 ATK and 33.1% CRIT Rate at max level) and a useful effect.

Its effect boosts the user's Movement SPD and their Elemental DMG. Both buffs are nice for the Wanderer, making Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds a solid option.

It's also available on all Epitome Invocations, making it less rare than other 5-star options.

2) Skyward Atlas

Skyward Atlas (Image via HoYoverse)

Skyward Atlas is a consistent weapon that's always valuable on Wanderer. It has an ATK stat of 674 and 33.1% extra ATK as its stats at its maximum level, with an effect that bolsters Elemental DMG. Furthermore, it has an additional effect where Normal Attacks have a 50% chance of creating a cloud that deals more damage to the enemy.

Although it's a 5-star Catalyst, it is worth noting that Skyward Atlas is available on all Epitome Invocations, making it a fairly common 5-star to get. Such a distinction is important when the next entry on this list is exclusive to banners that feature it.

1) Tullaytullah's Remembrance

Tulaytullah’s Remembrance (Image via HoYoverse)

Wanderer's signature weapon is, unsurprisingly, his best option. It's currently tied for having the highest ATK stat out of any Catalyst (674 at max level) while also having a respectable CRIT DMG secondary stat (44.1% at max level).

Tullaytullah's Remembrance also boosts his Normal Attack SPD and DMG, which are key stats to his DPS. There isn't any competition for a better Normal Attack Catalyst in Genshin Impact, making this weapon the best choice for this character.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

