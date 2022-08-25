The best Mona Builds in Genshin Impact

Using the Astrologist at her best (Image via miHoYo)

Genshin Impact players will spend countless hours and tons of money to pull for their favorite character. Since they might make their decision before even assessing the character's prowess, a little guidance could be of massive help.

Mona Megistus is an astrologist with a real passion for her craft. She's blunt in her speech but extremely proud of her capabilities. Unlike many other astrologers, she has no fondness for cash and blows every penny she gets on new gear. Mona is beloved as a character and remains useful in the game's combat system.

The best builds for Mona in Genshin Impact

Like every good character in Genshin Impact, players can choose to put Mona in a couple of different roles. Depending on which role they need her to play, the build will be vastly different.

Building Mona for Sub-DPS

A sub-DPS character exists to deal damage, but not through physical attacks. This is a build for players who want to make Mona the center of the team and use her as a deadly weapon.

The best weapon for a Mona DPS build is unquestionably the Skyward Atlas. It's a 5-Star Catalyst that deals a ton of damage. Furthermore, it comes with an additional 12% elemental damage buff and a special ability that can send out powerful clouds every 30 seconds.

The best artifact for this build is the Emblem of Severed Fate, specifically with all four pieces. This grants 20% additional Energy Recharge, which then increases Elemental Burst Damage by 25% of Energy Recharge.

DPS Mona should use the Sands to buff Attack%, the Goblet to improve Hydro Damage, and the Circlet to improve Crit chance. Players can further double down on those traits with the sub-stats.

The key to this build is dealing damage, so pour everything into items that increase damage output. Make sure to set some items aside to ensure Energy Recharge, as it will aid in damage thanks to the main artifact.

Building Mona for Support

This build reduces her damage in favor of her general utility for the team. Switch the main weapon for the Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers, which offers a huge boost when character switching.

Using all four pieces of the Noblesse Oblige artifact grants the entire team a 20% boost to Elemental Burst damage. Although this is temporary, it serves as a huge benefit to the team.

The main stats are similar, but switch Attack Sands for Energy Recharge. The key here is to make Mona more of a team player.

Mona's talents in Genshin Impact

Mona is unique amongst Genshin Impact characters in that she has one incredibly useful talent that must be quickly improved. To get the most out of her, dump resources into leveling up her Elemental Burst.

Stellaris Phantasm expands Mona's Illusory Bubble to a massive AOE. This allows the entire team to put out a ton of instant burst damage and turn the tide of a battle instantly.

Mona is one of the strongest characters in Genshin Impact, thanks to her attack power and stellar Elemental Burst. Players should use this guide as a baseline, then change a few aspects to make sure she fits the team well.

