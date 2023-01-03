Genshin Impact 3.4 is only a few weeks away, and fans are excited about what’s to come in the new update. While there has been no announcement by HoYoverse, the new patch is expected to go live on January 18.

Prior to every Genshin Impact patch update, HoYoverse does a Special Program livestream on YouTube and Twitch to reveal new events, character banners, and more. Livestreams are essential for players since they can plan their savings early based on the character banners.

Genshin Impact 3.4 livestream expected date and time

Genshin Impact will conduct a Special Program to announce all new events, characters, and other important information regarding v3.4. Since the program is usually done 10 to 12 days before the patch update and v3.4 is expected to go live on January 18, the livestream can be expected on or around January 8.

The version 3.4 Special Program livestream timing may differ according to the player’s region. However, the exact timings for the program streaming are as follows:

7 am PST

1 pm CEST

10 am EST

5:30 pm IST

SYP 💎🙌 Please tag 3.3 𝕤𝕡𝕠𝕚𝕝𝕖𝕣𝕤. @SaveYourPrimos [Reliable] Images courtesy of Yukizero, which aligns with what we know.



3.4 First Half - Alhaitham + Xiao + Yaoyao

3.4 Second Half - Hu Tao + Yelan [Reliable] Images courtesy of Yukizero, which aligns with what we know.3.4 First Half - Alhaitham + Xiao + Yaoyao3.4 Second Half - Hu Tao + Yelan https://t.co/bbzn4SmYYH

What to expect in the Genshin Impact 3.4 Special Program livestream?

The Special Program will drop a ton of new information about the new v3.4 update. Players expect a huge update due to the release of new characters and the rumored new region and events.

The first thing to be most excited about is the new character banners. HoYoverse officially announced Alhaitham and Yaoyao as new playable units a few weeks ago via Twitter, and they are expected to feature in the first phase banners of the patch.

Additionally, players might see Xiao get another rerun since he always returns during the Lantern Rite festival. A new weapon will also be announced during the live show, specifically Alhaitham’s new signature limited five-star sword. Whenever a new character is to be released, their gameplay is also revealed during the livestream, so fans can expect a long Alhaitham and Yaoyao kit demo.

If the leaks are accurate, HoYoverse could announce Hu Tao and Yelan rerun banners in the second phase of the v3.4 update. This could be the former’s long-awaited rerun in over a year and the latter’s first-ever rerun since her release back in v2.7.

When the first desert region was released, Sumeru officially became the largest region in Teyvat that can be explored by players. However, it seems like Sumeru will continue to expand its boundaries, as there have also been leaks about the new Sumeru desert region. It will include new bosses and enemies, so players might see snippets from the livestream.

Genshin Impact might also add a new feature to the game, as evident in the post by Genshin Mains - Your Guide to Teyvat. A few teleport waypoints have a special mark next to the icon, which is to differentiate between underground and surface-level waypoints.

A few Genshin Impact leaks revealed that Ayaka and Lisa might also get new character skins in v3.4. HoYoverse may tease their new costume during the livestream.

Finally, HoYoverse always gives out three redeem codes for players worth 300 Primogems, some Mora, Hero’s Wit, and Enchantment Ores. Since the codes expire within the day, it is recommended that players redeem them as soon as possible on the official website of Genshin Impact or through in-game options.

Poll : 0 votes