Genshin Impact 3.4 livestream date and time speculations

HoYoverse has yet to confirm the Genshin Impact 3.4 livestream date and time, but looking at past precedence should give the reader a general idea of when it will happen. Generally speaking, previous Special Programs have aired 10 to 12 days before their associated Version Update has aired.

Similarly, past broadcasts have begun at 8 pm (UTC+8) / 7 am (UTC-5). The former is more valuable to Chinese players looking at the Bilibili Special Program, whereas the latter is for other gamers wanting to see the English version on Twitch. Both broadcasts happen simultaneously, yet this article will focus more on the American time zone since it's written in English.

This article will look at past examples as the basis of the following speculated times and dates:

7:00 am (UTC-5) on January 6, 2023

7:00 am (UTC-5) on January 7, 2023

7:00 am (UTC-5) on January 8, 2023

Note: These dates assume that Version 3.4 launches on January 18, 2023.

Expected Genshin Impact 3.4 livestream date and time

Travelers will likely see Yaoyao in this Special Program (Image via HoYoverse)

Let's look at how long it took for one Special Program to air and then how many days afterward until its associated Version Update launched:

Version 3.3: 12 days

12 days Version 3.2: 10 days

10 days Version 3.1: 12 days

12 days Version 3.0: 11 days

11 days Version 2.8: 11 days

11 days Version 2.7: 11 days

11 days Version 2.6: 12 days

12 days Version 2.5: 12 days

12 days Version 2.4: 10 days

10 days Version 2.3: 12 days

12 days Version 2.2: 10 days

10 days Version 2.1: 12 days

12 days Version 2.0: 12 days

12 days Version 1.6: 12 days

12 days Version 1.5: 12 days

12 days Version 1.4: 11 days

11 days Version 1.3: 12 days

12 days Version 1.2: 12 days

12 days Version 1.1: 12 days

Ergo, one can see that there is usually a 10~12 day difference between the broadcast and the following Version Update. This article references three likely days for the Genshin Impact 3.4 livestream instead of a single date.

Alhaitham should also appear in this broadcast (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse hasn't officially announced the release date for Version 3.4. However, Version 3.3 is expected to last the usual 42 days. If that began on December 7, 2022, it should end around January 18, 2023. That means Version 3.4 should start sometime around January 18, 2023.

Subtracting 10~12 days from that date gives you the following dates:

January 6, 2023

January 7, 2023

January 8, 2023

Twitch broadcasts have recently aired at 7 am (UTC-5), so that time should stay consistent in the upcoming Genshin Impact 3.4 livestream. Likewise, the YouTube version is expected to air around 11:00 (UTC-5).

What to expect in the Genshin Impact 3.4 livestream?

Current leaks point to the upcoming banners being:

1st phase: Alhaitham + Xiao

Alhaitham + Xiao 2nd phase: Hu Tao + Yelan

Yaoyao is currently rumored to be in the first phase alongside Alhaitham and Xiao. Alhaitham's signature weapon, Light of Foliar Sanction, may also appear in the Special Program, although how much about it will be covered remains unknown.

The most obvious thing for Travelers to expect in the Genshin Impact 3.4 livestream is three redeem codes that give players 300 Primogems in total when they're used.

