Genshin Impact 3.4 livestream: Expected date, time, announcements, and more

Genshin Impact version update 3.4 is less than a month away from release, and fans across the world are eager to know about the day the livestream will take place.

3.4 First Half - Alhaitham + Xiao + Yaoyao

The Genshin Impact livestream is an important occasion as HoYoverse provides an official roadmap of everything that is expected to arrive with the associated update. This helps players plan out how they want to spend their resources. Apart from that, the livestream also hands out 300 free Primogems to every player via redeem codes.

This article will cover the expected livestream date and the announcements for the same.

Full details regarding the upcoming Genshin Impact 3.4 livestream in January 2023

The Genshin Impact version update 3.4 should arrive sometime around January 18, 2023. This means the livestream is expected to be conducted around January 8, 2023.

The Genshin Impact update livestream usually takes place 10 days before the official release, so the chances of it happening on the aforementioned date are high. Even if there is a deviation, the date will only differ by a day or two.

The timing of the livestream will differ depending on the region that players are in. The exact timings for the 3.4 update livestream are as follows:

Pacific Daylight Time (North America): 7 am

Central European Summer Time (Europe): 1 pm

Indian Standard Time (India): 5:30 pm

The livestream takes place very early in the morning in the United States of America, but the other regions have it at a more reasonable time, usually in the afternoon or evening.

In any case, during the livestream, the developers will announce everything that is set to appear in Genshin Impact update 3.4. Some of the announcements that can be expected include the Lantern Rite festival, event details, featured banners, and more.

Alhaitham and Yaoyao's gameplay, kit, signature weapons, and playstyle will also be revealed. This is something that fans are quite excited about since both of these are new characters, with Alhaitham being highly anticipated for a long time.

In terms of banner announcements, Xiao, Yelan, and Hu Tao will probably be revealed as rerun characters alongside Alhaitham and Yaoyao as the new units. Alhaitham and Xiao should be part of the first phase, while Yelan and Hu Tao should make an appearance in the second phase.

There will also be a trailer for version 3.4 that will showcase a little bit of the story in the upcoming update. Apart from that, three redeem codes will be given out to players that will reward 300 Primogems, Mora, Mystic Enhance Ores, and Hero's Wit.

The developers are also expected to showcase the Ayaka and Lisa skins that are going to come out in update 3.4. The Ayaka skin will be made available in the shop, and the Lisa skin will be given out for free as an event reward.

Once all the game-related announcements are done, HoYoverse might have something else in store, like a collaboration or new merchandise. In fact, since 3.4 will commemorate the Chinese New Year, there is a high chance of some special announcements that fans might not be aware of.

