5 best Genshin Impact characters to get in reruns in 2023

Reruns in Genshin Impact have become quite a common occurrence in the past year. As such, fans are quite eager to know about all the reruns that might appear in 2023, so they can pull for some of the characters they might have missed in the past. This article will list five of the best characters that are going to get reruns in 2023.

It is important to remember that the exact time of these reruns is still unknown. This is because rerun information is usually not available until very close to the livestream for an update. However, fans can be sure that the characters mentioned here will end up getting reruns at some point during the upcoming year.

Yelan and 4 other Genshin Impact characters who will get reruns in 2023

1) Hu Tao

Out of all the characters that are getting reruns in 2023, Hu Tao is probably the one that fans want the most. The last time she received a rerun was back in November 2020, and she has been completely absent from the game ever since.

This absence is definitely bizarre, considering Hu Tao is also one of the best units in the game. However, as it happens, leakers have confirmed that she is getting a rerun in the second half of update 3.4.

2) Yelan

Yelan made her first appearance back in June 2022 when Chasm was released in Genshin Impact. She is one of those units that can be considered a must-have on account of her utility.

She can be played both as a sub-DPS as well as a main DPS, depending upon how the player ends up building her. She also enhances the damage output of any DPS paired alongside her in a party through her ultimate ability.

Yelan also had one of the highest-selling banners of all time during her first release in June. As it happens, leakers have confirmed that Yelan will be making a return as well alongside the Genshin Impact 3.4 update.

3) Shenhe

Shenhe is another unit who has been absent from Genshin Impact for almost a year. In fact, if the leaks are true, she will not be getting a rerun in 3.4 either, which means her banner will be absent from the game for over a year.

The last time she received a banner was back in January 2022 during Lantern Rite. Shenhe is a very powerful unit, despite being niche. She buffs Cryo units massively and can exponentially enhance the damage of a character like Ayaka.

Therefore, players who love running freeze teams absolutely want Shenhe and have been waiting for her rerun for a long time now. It's uncertain when she'll get a rerun, but leaks suggest it could be 3.5 or 3.6.

4) Nahida

Nahida got her first banner back in November 2022. She is the Dendro Archon and is arguably one of the best characters in the game since she single-handedly makes Electro and Dendro teams broken.

Being an Archon, she is bound to get a rerun within the next six months since that's the schedule the game has followed for every other character who is considered a God.

Thus, Nahida's rerun should come somewhere around May or June, which would be the tail end of the Sumeru patches.

5) Kazuha

The final character on this list is none other Kazuha, a unit who is widely regarded as the best that Genshin Impact ever had. Kazuha is a versatile character who can work in a variety of teams. He is usually the first unit that gets chosen for a party, and the rest of the characters are slotted in later.

However, Kazuha only had one rerun so far back in August 2022. The exact date of his rerun is tough to predict, but if HoYoverse follows their pattern, he should get a rerun during the 2023 Summer Festival in Genshin Impact.

