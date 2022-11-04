5 best team comps for Nahida in Genshin Impact

Nahida is an excellent character who works on a variety of team comps that want a top-tier Dendro unit in Genshin Impact 3.2 and onward. Unsurprisingly, that means there is no shortage of viable teams that players can use, but some of them are bound to be better than others.

This list will highlight some popular team comps that feature Nahida in Genshin Impact. There will be some diversity in these options, with some entries referencing potential substitutes. After all, not every player will realistically have every 5-star character offered in these suggestions.

It is also worth noting that this list only includes teammates that were introduced in Genshin Impact 3.2. No great synergy from future characters will be referenced here.

Five excellent team comps featuring Nahida in Genshin Impact 3.2

1) Yelan + Kazuha + Kuki Shinobu

A Hyperbloom example (Image via HoYoverse)

Hyperbloom team comps are quite excellent in Genshin Impact 3.2, and Nahida fits in naturally with the team. She applies Dendro effortlessly and deals great damage in her own right. Her teammates here help enable Hyperbloom with:

Yelan spams Hydro application via her Elemental Burst

Kuki Shinobu can trigger Hyperbloom and heal the team

Kazuha is an all-around excellent Anemo character and can buff the team's Elemental DMG

If you lack Yelan, then Xingqiu can fit in well. Replacing Kazuha with Sucrose is also fine for F2P players. Alternatively, you can also replace Kuki Shinobu with Raiden Shogun if you prefer her qualities over Kuki Shinobu's healing.

2) Nilou + Kokomi + Xingqiu

A Nilou Bloom team in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Nilou teams are pretty limited for the most part, as they often succeed best with just Hydro and Dendro characters. In this case, Nahida is an excellent Dendro character that helps enable Nilou's unique playstyle.

Kokomi is the best healer in the game and is a major part of keeping this team alive through its Bloom shenanigans. Barbara is an acceptable substitute if you lack Kokomi. Similarly, Xingqiu helps reduce the damage taken from all the Blooms happening while applying the easy Hydro application at the same time.

Yelan could replace Xingqiu if you're confident that you won't take much damage. It is not advised to replace Kokomi with a non-healer since this team will take plenty of damage as is.

3) Yae Miko + Kazuha + Fischl

A Quicken example (Image via HoYoverse)

Quicken teams are also viable with Nahida. If you lack Yae Miko, you can use Beidou. Similarly, Sucrose can be a fine substitute for people who lack Kazuha. Both Yae Miko and Fischl apply an easy off-field Electro DMG that is instrumental in creating Quicken Elemental Reactions.

Nahida applies Dendro, while Kazuha is an excellent all-around character that doesn't interfere with the reaction since Anemo doesn't react with Dendro. Nahida is also the on-field DPS unit on this team and regularly uses her Normal and Charged Attacks alongside her Elemental Skill and Burst.

4) Yelan + Raiden Shogun + Xingqiu

Another Hyperbloom example (Image via HoYoverse)

The Dendro Archon can work well with other Archons. A good example would be teaming up with Raiden Shogun and two excellent characters who can easily apply Hydro. Yelan and Xingqiu are good options since they're usually the go-to choices for a team comp that needs effortless Hydro application.

Nahida then needs to use her Elemental Skill or Burst to trigger Bloom, and then Raiden Shogun's Electro will trigger Hyperbloom. The timing isn't too strict, and most players can easily manipulate when Hyperbloom is triggered since all of the characters' abilities here are predictable when their elements are used.

5) Bennett + Ganyu + Zhongli

The final Genshin Impact team on this list (Image via HoYoverse)

This team works much better than one might think. Nahida's Seed of Skandha will trigger upon any Elemental Reaction to create Tri-Karma Purification. The Burning and Melt reactions are incredibly useful in this team, as both do constant damage to most enemies in Genshin Impact.

Bennett is a top-tier support who applies Pyro, while Ganyu is an excellent Cryo DPS who triggers Melt. Zhongli creates great shields, as usual, providing some much-needed sustain for this team.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

