How to read minds of NPCs using Nahida's ability in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact often adds unique passive talent to its characters, giving them more appeal as well as substance. These passive utilities come in handy in and out of battles. For instance, we have Qiqi and Tighnari that can mark the location of regional specialties on the minimap. Furthermore, Kazuha and Venti can easily use their Elemental Skill to reach higher locations.

Nahida, the Dendro Archon, is well-versed in the utility game. Her passive talent, On All Things Meditated, will allow players to use her Elemental Skill to harvest resources from a fixed AoE. However, her elemental skills have a unique passive utility that allows her to read the minds of all the Sumeru NPCs.

Here is everything players need to know about Nahida's mind-reading ability in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 3.2: Nahida can read the minds of NPCs using her Elemental Skill

HoYoverse officials have launched the latest patch 3.2 update, with Nahida finally debuting on the banners. Nahida is the latest 5-star character to be introduced in Genshin Impact. As the game's Dendro Archon, Nahida has a great fan following, and many players will spend their Primogems summoning her.

Nahida has a pretty unique kit, and her abilities allow her to be flexible with her roles. Her Elemental Skill, All Schemes to Know, is the main highlight of her kit. This skill has exceptional off-field utility. However, Nahida's elemental skills also have tons of utility outside the battle.

Non-Combat Utility

Nahida is an excellent character to use for exploration. Her ascension passive, On All Things Meditated, takes advantage of her Elemental Skill. Genshin Impact players can use the hold version of her elemental skill to collect harvestable items in a fixed AoE.

Here is a list of items/resources that players can harvest with On All Things Meditated:

Plant/ Local specialties (Kalpalata Lotus, Sumeru Rose, etc.)

Plants that require another element for harvest, like Sakura Bloom

Resources that can move around (Scarabs, Fish, Frogs, and more)

Surprisingly, Nahida has an additional feature. Players can read the NPC's mind using Nahida's elemental skill. Aim her elemental skill (hold version) at an NPC and release it to hear their thoughts.

Genshin Impact players will notice something cute about Nahida during this mind-reading ability. Apparently, when aiming at the NPCs with her elemental skill, Nahida shows cute faces indicating the emotions of the NPC. Hence, Nahida has the ability to read both the mind and emotions of the Sumeru NPCs.

Keep in mind that Nahida can only hear the thoughts of Sumeru NPCs in Genshin Impact. This additional feature does not work on unnamed NPCs. Using this on NPCs from other regions will only make them clap for Nahida.

Combat Utility

Although Nahida can use her elemental skill for various utilities outside combat, it is equally effective during battle. Genshin Impact players can use the tap-and-hold version of her elemental skill called All Schemes to Know during battle.

Tap the skill to attack at short range and deal AoE Dendro damage to affected enemies. Holding the skill, Nahida will stay suspended in the air for the next five seconds and tag opponents. When marked, she will deal Dendro damage and trigger elemental reactions on one of the marked enemies, which will also cause other marked enemies to take damage.

