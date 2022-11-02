Genshin Impact Nahida build: Best artifacts, weapons, and F2P builds

Nahida is the new 5-star Dendro character in Genshin Impact, focusing on being an off-field support that can deal damage to enemies with her Elemental Skill. With her position as the Dendro Archon, the community expects her performance to be on par with other Archons, and Nahida rightfully delivers the best support one can get for Dendro teams.

With Nahida on the roster, players will get more choices when creating Dendro-focused teams like Quicken, Bloom, and others. This article will discuss the best artifacts and weapons for P2P and F2P Travelers in Genshin Impact.

Best Artifacts for Nahida in Genshin Impact

As a Dendro character in Genshin Impact, the best artifacts for Nahida are quite limited because there aren't many viable options that are suitable for her kits.

1) 4-piece Deepwood Memories

Nahida with Deepwood Memories artifacts (Image via HoYoverse)

Deepwood Memories is undeniably the best artifacts for Nahida as it can increase her Dendro damage by 15% while lowering the enemies' resistance towards Dendro by 30% for eight seconds. These effects can be triggered even when she is not on the field.

2) 4-piece Gilded Dreams

Gilded Dream Goblet (Image via HoYoverse)

The next artifact is the full set of Gilded Dreams. The two-piece bonus will increase Nahida's Elemental Mastery by 80, which will benefit her Elemental Skill as it is based on her EM stats. Meanwhile, the four-piece bonus will increase Nahida's ATK by 14% for any party member that has the same elemental type, and 50 Elemental Mastery for teammates with different elemental types.

Best P2P and F2P Weapons for Nahida in Genshin Impact

1) A Floating Thousand Dreams

Nahida with A Thousand Floating Dreams (Image via HoYoverse)

The new 5-star catalyst is the signature weapon for Nahida. The secondary stats provide bonus Elemental Mastery for the wielder, while the passive skill gives buffs based on the party member's elemental type. Overall, this catalyst is unequivocally the best weapon for Nahida in Genshin Impact.

2) The Widsith

Aside from Elemental Mastery, Nahida's Skill also scaled off her Attack, which made The Widsith a suitable weapon for her. Once she is on the field, Nahida will earn one of the following bonuses randomly:

Increased ATK by 60%

Increased Elemental DMG by 48%

Increase Elemental Mastery by 240

Each buff is exceptionally good for a 4-star weapon, and it will get even better if players have a higher refinement for it. Since this is an old catalyst, most F2P Travelers should have at least one copy of the weapon in their inventory.

3) Wandering Evenstar

Wandering Evenstar is a considerably new catalyst in Genshin Impact that was released in version 3.1. As a gacha weapon, gamers can expect it to be a great substitute for Nahida. The passive skill of this catalyst will provide a bonus ATK for both the wielder and party members, making it suitable for an off-field support unit.

4) Sacrificial Fragments

Nahida with Sacrificial Fragments (Image via HoYoverse)

Similar to The Widsith, Sacrificial Fragments is another F2P catalyst that has been in Genshin Impact for a long time. This weapon has an Elemental Mastery as its secondary stat, which will increase Nahida's Elemental Skill damage. On the other hand, the passive skill allows her to have a 80% chance to end its Elemental Skill CD at the highest refinement rank.

As the Dendro Archon in Genshin Impact, Nahida doesn't disappoint because even though she is often utilized as an off-field support, she can still deal tons of damage with her Elemental Skill while also providing Dendro applicants to the enemies.

Poll : 0 votes