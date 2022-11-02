Genshin Impact Dendro Hypostasis location, how to beat, and best teams

Genshin Impact 3.2 features two new bosses for Travelers to beat. The first enemy is Dendro Hypostasis, which completes the Hypostasis family with the final element, and the second is Shouki no Kami.

Dendro Hypostasis drops a new material called Quelled Creeper, which is needed by Nahida, the playable Dendro Archon in the game. For this reason, this enemy has become the number one target for every player who wishes to upgrade Nahida.

This article shows players the location of Dendro Hypostasis and how to beat it with the best teams.

Dendro Hypostasis location in Genshin Impact's Sumeru desert

Head to a hole southeast of the waypoint (Image via HoYoverse)

Zayin, another name for Dendro Hypostasis, is currently located in the desert part of Sumeru. Players can teleport to the waypoint south of Dar al-Shifa and head southeast until they see a hole. They must enter the said hole and follow the path until they reach the arena.

Dendro Hypostasis is located near a waypoint, making it easier for players to come there repeatedly and farm for Quelled Creeper. However, if Travelers still find it hard to travel to this arena multiple times, they can use a Portable Waypoint right in front of Zayin.

How to beat Dendro Hypostasis during Restoration Mode

3 Restorative Piths surround the core (Image via HoYoverse)

Similar to any other Hypostasis in Genshin Impact, Zayin also has a restoration mode once it reaches 5% HP (where it will teleport to the center and try to heal itself). In this case, the Dendro Hypostasis will summon three Restorative Piths.

Use Dendro and Electro to defeat Zayin (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers can only defeat Dendro Hypostasis by using Dendro attacks on all three Restorative Piths. If they don't bring any Dendro character, it is impossible to end the fight as Zayin will keep reviving itself.

After using Dendro attacks to activate the Restorative Piths, players can use Electro attacks to speed up the cleaning process and defeat Dendro Hypostasis faster.

Best teams to fight against Dendro Hypostasis

Yae Miko as the main DPS, and Fischl as the sub-DPS (Image via HoYoverse)

One of the best Genshin Impact teams to use against Zayin is one that has Yae Miko as the main DPS. Since Dendro Hypostasis is inflicted with Dendro during the whole fight, using Electro on the core will trigger the Quicken reaction, which will then further increase the Electro damage by the DPS.

Since the window time for the Dendro core to be exposed is quite small, having a catalyst is a great idea because their Normal Attack is an elemental attack and can easily trigger a reaction. Zhongli can protect the DPS from any harm, while Tighnari can be used to activate the Restorative Piths.

Yoimiya as the main DPS (Image via HoYoverse)

Aside from Electro, Pyro is also a great element to counter Dendro Hypostasis.

Yoimiya is a great pick because she has a fast and rapid Normal Attack. Once Genshin Impact players activate her Elemental Skill and spam her Normal Attack, she can deal a lot of damage to Zayin's core in a short amount of time.

