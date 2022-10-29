List of materials to farm for Nahida and her signature weapon in Genshin Impact

Nahida, the Dendro Archon, is set to be introduced in Genshin Impact in just a few days time. As such, players around the world are busy collecting Primogems to pull for her.

However, simply pulling the character is not enough as players also need to ensure that they have all the necessary ascension materials to level her up all the way to 90. Hence, in this article, a full list of all the materials required to ascend Nahida as well as her signature weapon has been presented in detail.

It is important to remember that Nahida will need a full ascension all the way to 90. This means that players will have to invest quite a lot of resources into her. Hence, it is recommended that they start farming now itself.

Fungal Spores and Quelled Creeper are two vital materials required to ascend Nahida in Genshin Impact

Before proceeding any further, it is first important to provide a list of all the materials required to upgrade Nahida in Genshin Impact. They are as follows:

Nagadus Emerald Silver

Quelled Creeper (Dendro Hypostasis)

Kalpalata Lotus

Fungal Spores, Luminescent Pollen, Crystalline Cyst Dust

Mora

Thus, amongst these, Quelled Creeper cannot be obtained as of yet. This is because Dendro Hypostasis will become available only after the 3.2 update officially releases in Genshin Impact. In any case, the total number of materials that players will need for every level has been provided below in detail.

Levels-wise materials required to push Nahida all the way to level 90

Level 20+

Nagadus Emerald Silver x1

Kalpalata Lotus x3

Fungal Spores x3

Mora x20000

Level 40+

Nagadus Emerald Fragment x3

Quelled Creeper x2

Kalpalata Lotus x10

Fungal Spores x15

Mora x40000

Level 50+

Nagadus Emerald Fragment x6

Quelled Creeper x4

Kalpalata Lotus x20

Luminescent Pollen x12

Mora x60000

Level 60+

Nagadus Emerald Chunk x3

Quelled Creeper x8

Kalpalata Lotus x30

Luminescent Pollen x18

Mora x80000

Level 70+

Nagadus Emerald Chunk x6

Quelled Creeper x12

Kalpalata Lotus x45

Crystalline Cyst Dust x12

Mora x100000

Level 80+

Nagadus Emerald Gemstone x6

Quelled Creeper x20

Kalpalata Lotus x60

Crystalline Cyst Dust x24

Mora x120000

Thus, amongst these, all the materials can be farmed in Genshin Impact right away, apart from Quelled Creeper as mentioned earlier. Therefore, it is recommended that players get everything else in the next few days, which is pretty easy to accomplish.

The Gemstones can be obtained from the Terrorshroom boss in Sumeru.

Materials required for Nahida's signature weapon in Genshin Impact

As already known, Nahida will not come alone. Her signature weapon, A Thousand Floating Dreams, will also be featured alongside her banner, and several players will be looking to pull for the same.

The materials required to ensure that Nahida's weapon can be leveled up all the way to 90 are as follows:

Oasis Garden's Reminiscence x5

Oasis Garden's Kindness x14

Oasis Garden's Truth x6

Damaged Prism x23

Turbid Prism x27

Radiant Prism x41

Fungal Spores x15

Luminescent Pollen x23

Crystalline Cyst Dust x27

Mora x225000

These materials are currently available in the game and Genshin Impact players can farm them all right away. In fact, collecting all of these will barely take a day or two, which is definitely not very tedious.

However, it is important to remember that they will need to unlock the Desert area in order to obtain the Prism-type material as it is dropped only by the Primal Costructs.

