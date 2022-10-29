List of materials to farm for Nahida and her signature weapon in Genshin Impact

Nahida, the Dendro Archon, is set to be introduced in Genshin Impact in just a few days time. As such, players around the world are busy collecting Primogems to pull for her.
However, simply pulling the character is not enough as players also need to ensure that they have all the necessary ascension materials to level her up all the way to 90. Hence, in this article, a full list of all the materials required to ascend Nahida as well as her signature weapon has been presented in detail.
It is important to remember that Nahida will need a full ascension all the way to 90. This means that players will have to invest quite a lot of resources into her. Hence, it is recommended that they start farming now itself.
Fungal Spores and Quelled Creeper are two vital materials required to ascend Nahida in Genshin Impact
Before proceeding any further, it is first important to provide a list of all the materials required to upgrade Nahida in Genshin Impact. They are as follows:
- Nagadus Emerald Silver
- Quelled Creeper (Dendro Hypostasis)
- Kalpalata Lotus
- Fungal Spores, Luminescent Pollen, Crystalline Cyst Dust
- Mora
Thus, amongst these, Quelled Creeper cannot be obtained as of yet. This is because Dendro Hypostasis will become available only after the 3.2 update officially releases in Genshin Impact. In any case, the total number of materials that players will need for every level has been provided below in detail.
Levels-wise materials required to push Nahida all the way to level 90
Level 20+
- Nagadus Emerald Silver x1
- Kalpalata Lotus x3
- Fungal Spores x3
- Mora x20000
Level 40+
- Nagadus Emerald Fragment x3
- Quelled Creeper x2
- Kalpalata Lotus x10
- Fungal Spores x15
- Mora x40000
Level 50+
- Nagadus Emerald Fragment x6
- Quelled Creeper x4
- Kalpalata Lotus x20
- Luminescent Pollen x12
- Mora x60000
Level 60+
- Nagadus Emerald Chunk x3
- Quelled Creeper x8
- Kalpalata Lotus x30
- Luminescent Pollen x18
- Mora x80000
Level 70+
- Nagadus Emerald Chunk x6
- Quelled Creeper x12
- Kalpalata Lotus x45
- Crystalline Cyst Dust x12
- Mora x100000
Level 80+
- Nagadus Emerald Gemstone x6
- Quelled Creeper x20
- Kalpalata Lotus x60
- Crystalline Cyst Dust x24
- Mora x120000
Thus, amongst these, all the materials can be farmed in Genshin Impact right away, apart from Quelled Creeper as mentioned earlier. Therefore, it is recommended that players get everything else in the next few days, which is pretty easy to accomplish.
The Gemstones can be obtained from the Terrorshroom boss in Sumeru.
Materials required for Nahida's signature weapon in Genshin Impact
As already known, Nahida will not come alone. Her signature weapon, A Thousand Floating Dreams, will also be featured alongside her banner, and several players will be looking to pull for the same.
The materials required to ensure that Nahida's weapon can be leveled up all the way to 90 are as follows:
- Oasis Garden's Reminiscence x5
- Oasis Garden's Kindness x14
- Oasis Garden's Truth x6
- Damaged Prism x23
- Turbid Prism x27
- Radiant Prism x41
- Fungal Spores x15
- Luminescent Pollen x23
- Crystalline Cyst Dust x27
- Mora x225000
These materials are currently available in the game and Genshin Impact players can farm them all right away. In fact, collecting all of these will barely take a day or two, which is definitely not very tedious.
However, it is important to remember that they will need to unlock the Desert area in order to obtain the Prism-type material as it is dropped only by the Primal Costructs.