Genshin Impact: Nahida materials guide

Genshin Impact recently announced the ascension and talent level-up materials for Nahida, the upcoming 5-star Dendro character. In addition to her material preview, some of her talents have also been explained in more detail.

With a few days left before Nahida will be available in the game, players still have some time to farm her materials beforehand. This article lists all the materials required to upgrade the character to the highest level and explains how to find them.

Where to find Nahida's Ascension and Talent Level-Up materials in Genshin Impact

To increase Nahida's level from 0 to 90 in Genshin Impact, players will need the following materials:

1 Nagadus Emerald Sliver / 9 Fragment / 9 Chunk / 6 Gemstone

46 Dendro Hypostasis Drop Material

18 Fungal Spores / 30 Luminescent Pollen / 36 Crystalline Cyst Dust

168 Kalpalata Lotus

Nagadus Emerald is an ascension gem specifically for Dendro characters in the game. Travelers can obtain this item through various means, including defeating bosses like Jadeplume Terrorshroom, using Alchemy, and from Weekly Bosses.

Dendro Hypostasis will be available in version 3.2 (Image via HoYoverse)

Dendro Hypostasis is a new enemy in Genshin Impact, which will drop specific ascension materials for Nahida.

Unfortunately, this enemy is currently unavailable in version 3.1 and will only be added to the game after the maintenance update of version 3.2

Track Fungus' locations from Adventurer's Handbook (Image via HoYoverse)

Fungal Spores, Luminescent Pollen, and Crystalline Cyst Dust are common drop materials from Fungus. These enemies can easily be found all around Sumeru.

A handy method to look for them is by opening one's Adventurer's Handbook and selecting the Fungus icon to track them all.

The last ascension material that Nahida needs is Kalpalata Lotus, a local specialty that can only be found in Sumeru.

There are only 67 of these flowers that can be found at a time, and players need to wait for 48 hours before they can spawn back into the game. To save more time, they can visit other players' worlds and ask for their Kalpalata Lotus.

As for the maximum talent level materials, Nahida needs the following items:

9 Teaching / 63 Guide / 114 Philosophies of Ingenuity

18 New Weekly Boss Drop Material

3 Crown of Insight

Ingenuity book from Sumeru talent domain (Image via HoYoverse)

The Ingenuity book is a talent book from the Steeple of Ignorance domain in Sumeru. Genshin Impact players can only farm this book on specific days: Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday.

Thus, Travelers are advised to save their Resin and make sure to farm the book on the exact day.

Scaramouche may be the new weekly boss (Image via HoYoverse)

Scaramouche is predicted to be the new weekly boss in Genshin Impact version 3.2, and his drop material may be required for Nahida's talent. This theory arose after the developer added a question mark icon instead of the materials in Nahida's infographic.

The last item needed for Nahida's talent is the Crown of Insight, which is extremely rare. It can only be obtained from limited-duration event rewards or offerings to special trees in Teyvat, such as Sacred Sakura and Tree of Dreams.

Nahida will have her first banner in Genshin Impact on November 2, 2022, and players have ample time to gather most of her required materials.

Poll : 0 votes