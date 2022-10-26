Genshin Impact 3.2 update: Teapot Realm features, new boss, banners, and more

The Serenitea Pot is an interesting feature in Genshin Impact that allows players to let loose and relax after constantly battling against enemies in Teyvat. This realm is a safe haven where Travelers can unleash their creativity and create a cozy home for their characters.

Alongside the 3.2 update, the Serenitea Pot will receive a new feature that players have requested for a long time. There are also new bosses in Genshin Impact, alongside a new rotation of banners for Travelers to choose from.

Serenitea Pot new updates in Genshin Impact version 3.2

Replication system in Serenitea Pot (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact features a new update in the Serenitea Pot called the 'Replication' system. With this feature, players can make replicas in an area within the realm and share the design using a Replica ID with other Travelers.

To generate a replica, select the Adeptal Mirror button at the top of the screen to enter the Replication interface. Then, click on the plus button next to Empty Replica to enter the creation interface and create a replica within the current layout.

Enter the Replica ID to preview the design (Image via HoYoverse)

Players will then obtain a Replica ID, and they can click on this ID to copy and share it with other Travelers. For those who want to use the Replica, simply paste the ID in the prompt box given. Through previewing, Travelers can then see the furnishings contained in the Replica, as well as the percentage of Furnishings they have.

New bosses in Genshin Impact 3.2 update

Scaramouche in the first phase of the battle (Image via HoYoverse)

Brand new challenges will be added to the game in the form of two new bosses. The first one is Scaramouche using a giant robot and will have two phases. The first phase only features half of his giant robot, while the second phase includes a bigger form.

Dendro Hypostasis as the last Hypostasis enemy (Image via HoYoverse)

The second enemy is Dendro Hypostasis, which is the final element in the Hypostasis family type. As the name suggests, the boss will have the Dendro element as its main attack and is also immune to it.

All character banners in version 3.2

Nahida and Yoimiya in the first phase (Image via HoYoverse)

As of now, there are two phases in Genshin Impact version 3.2. The first phase will begin on November 2, featuring Yoimiya and Nahida as the 5-star characters that will have a huge drop rate boost. The second phase will include Yae Miko, Tartaglia, and Layla.

New Story Quests in Genshin Impact 3.2

New Story Quest featuring Nahida (Image via HoYoverse)

Besides featuring her very first banner, Nahida will also have her Story Quest in version 3.2. Players can learn more about the Dendro Archon by completing this quest. In addition, there will also be the next part of the Sumeru Archon Quest, where Travelers will have to face Scaramouche and Il Dottore.

The Replication system is one of the highlights in version 3.2, alongside the addition of the playable Dendro Archon to the roster. With so many character banners in the next update, Travelers need to farm plenty of Primogems to stand a chance at obtaining their favorite character.

