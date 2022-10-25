How to collect 13000+ primogems in Genshin Impact 3.2 patch

Genshin Impact will have its next update on November 2, updating the game to version 3.2. With a new version around the corner, players may search for ways to farm Primogems to their favorite characters.

There will be four 5-star characters in the 3.2 update, quickly dissolving every Primogems that players have if they wish on their banners. To solve the problem, there are various methods Travelers can use to get limited currency with and without spending any cash in the next update. This article will dive into how to get 13000+ Primogems worth of Fates in version 3.2.

Genshin Impact 3.2 offers 13000+ Primogems

Each update in Genshin Impact always comes with various methods for Travelers to gain Primogems. Players can only wish on the character and weapon banners with limited currency.

Game Update Compensations: 600 Primogems Daily Commissions: 2100 Primogems Battle Pass: 5 Acquaint Fate (800 Primogems) Gnostic Hymn: 680 Primogems + 4 Intertwined Fate (640 Primogems) Blessing of the Welkin Moon: 3150 Primogems Paimon's Bargain: 5 Acquaint + 5 Intertwined Fates (1600 Primogems) Spiral Abyss: 1200 Primogems New Quests: 120 Primogems New Events: 2640 Primogems Character Test Run: 80 Primogems HoYoLAB Daily Check-In: 80 Primogems Version 3.3 Special Program Codes: 300 Primogems

With a duration of 35 days within version 3.2, players can get a total of 13990 Primogems worth of Fates. Remember that the total amount includes Primogems that can only be obtained through paid methods.

How to get 13990 Primogems worth of Fates in Genshin Impact 3.2

1) Game update compensations

Primogems compensation can be claimed from in-game mail (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact will have its update maintenance on November 2, and once it's completed, the game will be updated to version 3.2. The server will be closed for the entire maintenance duration, and no one will be able to play the game until it's completed. To compensate players for this inconvenience, the developers will reward players with 600 Primogems via their in-game mail.

2) Daily Commissions

Complete Daily Commissions for Primogems (Image via HoYoverse)

There are 35 days within the version 3.2 update, and players who manage to complete all daily commissions and talk to Katheryne afterward can obtain a total of 2100 Primogems.

3) Battle Pass

Battle Pass and Gnostic Hymn (Image via HoYoverse)

Battle Pass is a free reward system for every player who logs in after the 3.2 maintenance. By completing all the tasks and leveling up the BP, they can get five Acquaint Fates, equivalent to 800 Primogems.

4) Gnostic Hymn

Gnostic Hymn is the paid version of the Battle Pass, and players will get more rewards than the free one. The extra prizes they can get from Gnostic Hymn are 680 Primogems and four Intertwined Fates.

5) Blessing of the Welkin Moon

Blessing of the Welkin Moon (Image via HoYoverse)

This method is yet another paid one, with valuable rewards worth gamers' money. Genshin Impact players who buy Blessing of the Welkin Moon will get 90 Primogems daily, which means they will get 3150 Primogems for the full version.

6) Paimon's Bargain

Acquaint and Intertwined Fates in Paimon's Bargain (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact store called Paimon's Bargains sells a limited amount of Acquaint and Intertwined Fates. Travelers can buy five Acquaint and five Intertwined Fates from the shop, equivalent to 1600 Primogems.

7) Spiral Abyss

Spiral Abyss is the current end-game content in Genshin Impact and provides a huge amount of Primogems who manage to complete it with 36 stars. The two cycles in version 3.2, and Travelers will obtain 1200 Primogems by completing all the floors with full stars.

8) New Quests

Nahida's Story Quest (Image via HoYoverse)

The developers have confirmed in a recent live stream that two new quests will be added in the next update. The quests are Sumeru Archon Quest and Nahida's Story Quest. By completing each of the stories, players will get a total of 120 Primogems.

9) New Events

Five events will be added gradually in version 3.2, and by summing up the expected Primogem rewards from each event, players will get around 2640 Primogems. The events are:

Fabulous Fungus Frenzy Adventurer's Trials Hypostatic Symphony Outside the Canvas, Inside the Lens Marvelous Merchandise

10) Character test run

Nahida and Yoimiya in the first phase (Image via HoYoverse)

Nahida, Yoimiya, Yae Miko, and Tartaglia are the 5-star characters featured in the version 3.2 character banners. By default, each will have its own test runs that provide players with 80 Primogems.

11) HoYoLAB daily check-in

HoYoLAB Daily Check-In (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact has an official forum called HoYoLAB and a daily check-in system. By consistently checking in to the forum, players will get 80 Primogems for version 3.2.

12) Version 3.3 special program codes

Redemption code in the previous live stream (Image via HoYoverse)

The last method is to watch the next live stream that will premiere to discuss Genshin Impact 3.3. During the special program, guests will regularly drop three redemption codes that will give 300 Primogems.

Genshin Impact players who manage to get all the Primogems from the list above can get up to 13990 Primogems worth of Fates.

