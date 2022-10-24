Genshin Impact Songs of the Forest web event: Get 40 Primogems easily

The latest Primogem codes from the recently broadcast Genshin Impact Special Program have expired, leaving Travelers who missed them disappointed. Fortunately, earlier today, on October 24, the developers released a brand new web event with a redemption code as its reward.

Songs of the Forest is a new web event that requires only three minutes to complete because of how simple it is. What players need to know is that the redemption code is limited to 3 million in quantity, making it on a first-come, first-served basis. This article will show players how to open the event and complete the tasks.

Genshin Impact: Songs of the Forest Web Event for 40 Primogems

Genshin Impact players can enter the Songs of the Forest web event by clicking on the link here. The event will be available from October 24 at 12:00 pm (UTC+8) until October 31 at 11:59 pm. As for its requirements, Travelers must be Adventure Rank 10 or higher before they are eligible to participate in this event.

Songs of the Forest main page (Image via HoYoverse)

Once Travelers have entered the page, they must log in with their HoYoverse account. Only after that can they continue by selecting the Record option at the bottom. Unlike other web events, the developers have created a vertical event this time around. However, this does not affect gameplay in any form.

All locations that players need to go (Image via HoYoverse)

There are five locations that Genshin Impact players need to go to, but all except one are locked. They need to complete the first location before heading to the next one. Select Explore to enter the first location.

The first location is Sumeru Cty (Image via HoYoverse)

The task itself is pretty easy. First, click on the yellow sphere in the middle of the area. This will prompt the event to continue and create another designated box.

Drag the telport waypoint to the designated area (Image via HoYoverse)

Then, drag the teleport waypoint right under their profile picture and put it into the designated box to complete the task. The first location will be considered completed once the teleport waypoint is placed there.

Do the same method for all locations (Image via HoYoverse)

Continue with the same steps on the remaining four locations that can be accessed from the mainpage. Genshin Impact players must follow the order of the locations to complete them all.

Share the event to get the Primogem code (Image via HoYoverse)

Once all locations have their own teleport waypoints, Travelers can return to the main page again and two new options will appear at the bottom of the screen. Players must select 'Share to Win Primogems' to share the event page and get their own redemption code. Each Genshin Impact account can only receive and redeem this code once.

Genshin Impact players can then visit the official redemption website or redeem the code using the in-game option to get 40 Primogems in their mail. It should be noted that the code is only valid until November 1 at 11:59 pm (UTC+8), and players are recommended to claim the reward as soon as they get the redemption code.

