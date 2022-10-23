Genshin Impact 3.2 Redeem code expiry date and Primogem rewards

Genshin Impact provides new redemption codes from time to time that reward players with Primogems and other in-game materials. Today, October 23, the new special program provides three redemption codes for the community.

Each code gives out 100 Primogems, with a total of 300 free Primogems for Travelers who claim them within the stipulated duration. However, an important note that is often overlooked by players is that these valuable codes have an expiration date. This article will include all the available codes, their expiration date, and how to claim them.

New Primogems code and expiration date from Genshin Impact 3.2 Livestream

Genshin Impact version 3.2 Special Program has come to an end and provided players with three new redemption codes. A total of 300 Primogems can be obtained by viewers who claim the rewards from these codes. Here are the new livestream codes that can be redeemed now:

6SP942Z3XVWH KS6QL3YJFCWM GS6RLKGKWUER

The first redemption code for October 23 (Image via HoYoverse)

While these codes are of great use to F2P players in Genshin Impact, they should note that these codes are not permanent and will expire within 16 hours. These codes were officially released on October 23, 8:00 pm (UTC+8), and will expire on October 24, 12:00 pm (UTC+8).

Players who redeem the codes after the mentioned date and time will not receive any rewards. Thus, those who have not yet redeemed the codes should do so as soon as possible. As of now, there are two methods fans can use to get the Primogem rewards.

How to redeem Primogem codes before expiration date

The first method is through the Genshin Impact game itself. While this may take time and internet data to work, they can claim the rewards from their mail immediately after redeeming these codes.

The first method to redeem Primogem codes (Image via HoYoverse)

Follow the steps below to get the rewards from the Primogem codes:

Open your Genshin Impact game. Select Paimon Menu from the top left corner of the screen. Choose Settings from Paimon Menu. Click on Account and then choose Redeem Now. Copy and paste the redemption code into the box. Select Exchange to complete the transaction. Repeat for the other two redemption codes.

It should be noted that certain iOS devices do not have the Redeem Code option in their game. To complete this process, they can use the second method that is universally available for every Traveler.

The second method to redeem Primogem codes (Image via HoYoverse)

The second method is much faster in redeeming the codes because all they need to open is to access the official redemption website.

Click on the link here to open the website. Log in with your HoYoverse account. Select the correct server and character nickname. Enter the redemption code in the prompt box. Repeat for the other two codes.

Once all the redemption codes have been redeemed, all the rewards will be sent via in-game mail within the next few minutes. Other than Primogems, Travelers will also obtain other materials such as Mora, Hero's Wit, and Mystic Enhancement Ores.

Other exciting news released in the Genshin Impact 3.2 Special Program is the upcoming character banners of Nahida, Yoimiya, Tartaglia, and Yae Miko. A brand new weekly boss featuring Scaramouche will also be included in the game after the version 3.2 update maintenance.

