Genshin Impact 3.2 livestream: Banner schedule, both phases’ weapons, and everything to expect

The Genshin Impact 3.2 livestream should confirm several things from the recent leaks that gamers are dying to know whether they're legitimate or not.

Earlier on October 21, 2022, HoYoverse accidentally leaked the 5-star characters for Genshin Impact 3.2. While the mistake was surprising to see happen, the results matched up perfectly with the old leaks. That meant that Nahida, Yae Miko, Yoimiya, and Childe would all be summonable in this Version Update.

Likewise, all of their signature weapons will return in their respective Epitome Invocations. The most important thing to note here is that the specific banner leaks don't necessarily confirm the banner order.

Genshin Impact 3.2 livestream information (Date and time)

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

It's announcement time! The special program for

>>>



Join for details on V3.2. It will also "drop" some redemption codes and more! Dear Travelers,It's announcement time! The special program for #GenshinImpact 's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 10/23 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!>>> twitch.tv/genshinimpacto… Join for details on V3.2. It will also "drop" some redemption codes and more! Dear Travelers,It's announcement time! The special program for #GenshinImpact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 10/23 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!>>>twitch.tv/genshinimpacto…Join for details on V3.2. It will also "drop" some redemption codes and more! https://t.co/UEVAlRhMwK

First and foremost, Travelers need to know when the Genshin Impact 3.2 livestream is slated to begin. The above tweet confirms that it will happen at 8:00 am (UTC-4) on October 23, 2022. Travelers who don't know what that translates to in their timezone should check out the following countdown for better visualization.

This countdown is relevant for gamers all over the world and the concept is pretty self-explanatory. There isn't much time until the livestream begins, so it's worth discussing some possible talking points relevant to the topic.

Genshin Impact 3.2 livestream expectations

300 easy Primogems via Redeem Codes is to be expected (Image via HoYoverse)

For some Travelers, the most important thing from any livestream is the revelation of the three temporary Redeem Codes. They only last for a day, but using all of them will give players 300 Primogems. Gamers will only find out what those codes are on the day of the Genshin Impact 3.2 livestream.

Those three Redeem Codes will be scattered across the entire Special Program. Several sites and people on social media will repost them, so players solely interested in getting free Primogems don't have to worry about finding them.

Another crucially important topic relates to character and weapon banners. Nahida, Yoimiya, Childe, and Yae Miko have all been leaked to have a banner in this update. Similarly, Layla is confirmed to be in this Version Update as well.

The main point of contention among leakers is the banner order, including which one will feature Layla. The above tweet shows one popular rumor, but there have been a few that also listed Layla in the first half.

It's also worth noting that A Thousand Floating Dreams, Thundering Pulse, Polar Star, and Kagura's Verity have all been leaked to be on Epitome Invocations for this update. The 4-star weapons are currently unknown.

At the very least, the upcoming Special Program will confirm the character banner schedule.

The new boss art for the Scaramouche boss (Image via HoYoverse)

The long-awaited Scaramouche boss should also be featured in some capacity in the upcoming Special Program. Several gameplay videos and songs have been leaked already, so it's not as if Travelers are just relying on text leaks for this information.

The forthcoming livestream should touch upon this boss fight in some capacity, although the full extent remains to be seen.

The final thing to expect would be some reveals of the upcoming events. Past livestreams have unveiled who the free 4-star character will be. Hence, it wouldn't be unheard of if something similar happened with Dori and her related event.

Some events get extended coverage in Special Programs, whereas others only get a very brief showcase. Travelers will find out more when the Genshin Impact 3.2 livestream airs at 8:00 am (UTC-4) on October 23, 2022.

Poll : Do you usually skip livestreams and only pay attention to recaps? Yes No 0 votes