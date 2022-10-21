Genshin Impact 3.2 Livestream countdown and starting time for all regions

The Genshin Impact 3.2 Special Program is just around the corner and Travelers will soon have more official information about Nahida and Layla's playstyles. HoYoverse dropped the exact date and time for the upcoming livestream a few hours ago, along with what is to be expected in the stream.

With just two days left before the Special Program, gamers have plenty of time to include the stream into their schedule to avoid missing out on the game's newest content developments and redemption codes. This article will include the livestream countdown for Genshin Impact 3.2 Special Program.

Genshin Impact's 3.2 Special Program will be broadcast twice in a day

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

It's announcement time! The special program for





The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 10/23 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4). Join for details on V3.2. It will also "drop" some redemption codes and more!

The 3.2 Special Program has already been announced through Genshin Impact's official social media handles. The announcement provides a link where players can watch the livestream in addition to the 3.2 Special Program's start time.

According to the announcement, the 3.2 broadcast will begin in two days, October 23 2022, at 8:00 am (UTC-4). Players can witness the English premiere by tuning in to the game's official Twitch channel. On the official Bilibli channel, the developers will also include a live premiere for Chinese (CN) viewers.

Travelers can take a look at the countdown above for the exact amount of time left until the Special Program. It has been converted to match every region, so every player should have the same remaining time left.

Making an incorrect time zone conversion can result in players missing out on the 3.2 Special Program since it can be slightly confusing to convert time based on one's local timezone. This is why a global countdown has been placed above to provide easier access for Travelers. To watch the 3.2 stream, players can use the countdown timer as a reminder and jump into Twitch or Bilibili when the countdown ends.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact





Make sure to follow us, Travelers. We'll see you there!



The special program will also be broadcast on the official YouTube channel on 10/23/2022 at 12:00 PM (UTC-4). Make sure to follow us, Travelers. We'll see you there!

The 3.2 Special Program's replay will be available on the official Genshin Impact YouTube channel for those who missed the live broadcast. Another announcement was released right after the Twitch stream revealing the time for the YouTube replay, which is at 12:00 PM (UTC-4) on the same day.

Redemption codes in Genshin Impact 3.2 Special Program

Redemption code from the previous livestream (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers frequently receive rewards from the developers for following official Genshin Impact news and announcements. One of the gifts distributed by the developers during the 3.2 livestream are the redemption codes.

The official redemption code website (Image via HoYoverse)

Throughout the Special Program, a total of three codes will be distributed at certainl intervals. Players can then claim the rewards from these codes, each of them awarding 100 Primogems in addition to other in-game items. In total, they will gain a total of 300 Primogems for free.

The three codes can be redeemed either through the in-game option or through the official redemption website. Since these codes expire 16 hours after distribution, players must redeem them quickly to claim the rewards.

The upcoming arrival of the 3.2 Special Program generates significant hype and excitement, with the community always having great expectations from the developers. Players should definitely tune into the livestream to see what information they have regarding new game content and developments.

