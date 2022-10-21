Genshin Impact 3.2 livestream date, time, and where to watch

Genshin Impact officials have finally dropped a much-awaited announcement about the next Special Program preview for version 3.2. The new characters featured in the official promotional art are Nahida and Cyno, indicating that the two voice actors will be special guests this time alongside the Traveler.

Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises is the title for the upcoming Genshin Impact version, and Nahida and Layla will likely be the newest playable characters. However, Travelers can only know for sure by watching the next Special Program that will be explained in this article.

Where and when to watch Genshin Impact 3.2 livestream

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

It's announcement time! The special program for

>>>



The special program for the next Genshin Impact version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on October 23 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4) and will drop redemption codes.

The special program for the next Genshin Impact version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on October 23 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4). Travelers can check out the link here to open the official Genshin Impact Twitch account. Currently, the image featured on the page is the previous musical concert's wallpaper.

The official Twitch channel for the game (Image via Twitch/genshinimpactofficial)

The image will be automatically switched to the 3.2 Special Program wallpaper a few minutes before the livestream begins. Fortunately, viewers don't have to create a Twitch account to watch the stream as anyone with the link can open the page and enjoy the program.

The game's official YouTube channel (Image via YouTube/GenshinImpact)

The exact same broadcast will be released on the official YouTube channel here four hours after the Twitch livestream, specifically on October 23 at 12:00 pm (UTC-4). This broadcast is ideal for Travelers who were unable to watch the Twitch stream live and want to view it in their own free time as the video will be available on the YouTube channel permanently.

What to expect in 3.2 Special Program Livestream

1) Nahida and Layla as playable characters

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

Half-Awake, Half-Asleep, All Incredulous



A Rtawahist student, Layla specializes in Theoretical Astrology and draws star charts tirelessly in order to write her thesis.



Layla ‧ Fantastical Evening Star
Half-Awake, Half-Asleep, All Incredulous
A Rtawahist student, Layla specializes in Theoretical Astrology and draws star charts tirelessly in order to write her thesis.

Before the 3.1 update, the developers revealed drip marketing featuring Nahida and Layla. Based on the previous theme, every character featured before the maintenance update has always been the next playable character.

Thus, Nahida with the Dendro element and Layla with her Cryo element have the highest chance to be playable. The latter's playstyle has not been revealed yet and players are only aware of her background story as the sleepy researcher in the Akademiya. Hopefully, Travelers will learn more about her and her abilities during the livestream.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

Lesser Lord Kusanali



Lesser Lord Kusanali dwelt deep in the Sanctuary of Surasthana. She had never really been in the limelight, nor had she even been mentioned much.



Nahida ‧ Physic of Purity
Lesser Lord Kusanali
Lesser Lord Kusanali dwelt deep in the Sanctuary of Surasthana. She had never really been in the limelight, nor had she even been mentioned much.

Nahida, on the other hand, is the current Dendro Archon, and may be a game-changing unit, just like every other Archon in the game. Considering that Dendro characters are extremely limited in number, Nahida might just be a supporting character that will be a pillar for every Dendro team composition.

2) Three new Redemption Codes

One of the previous livestream's redemption codes (Image via HoYoverse)

Every Special Program introduces brand new game content and developments for the next version. The event's special guests will also reveal three new redemption codes that will only be active for 16 hours. Since these codes expire very quickly, viewers are recommended to claim the rewards as soon as the codes are released.

The upcoming Genshin Impact Special Program is undoubtedly going to drop a lot of interesting information about the upcoming playable characters, new enemies, Archon Quests, and more.

