5 tips to get maximum Primogems for Kusanali/Nahida banner in Genshin Impact

While Genshin Impact 3.2 will bring new characters and weapons for players to obtain by spending loads of Primogems, many fans are excited about Nahida's debut in the upcoming update.

Nahida is the Dendro Archon found in Sumeru and will be the latest 5-star Catalyst user in-game. Nahida's character design and role in the ongoing Archon quest have made her extremely popular. With the current second phase of the 3.1 banner, players have around two weeks to go before Nahida's debut.

Thankfully, players can explore the Sumeru region filled with treasure chests and puzzles to start gathering Primogems. Below are five tips for collecting the maximum amount of Primogems for Nahida's banner in Genshin Impact.

Top 5 Genshin Impact tips for collecting maximum Primogems for Nahida's banner

Genshin Impact 3.2 has been officially scheduled to launch on November 02, 2022. The Phase I banners will be dropped together with the launch of a new patch featuring Nahida's debut. Nahida is an upcoming 5-star Dendro Catalyst user with an excellent off-field Dendro application, as per leaks.

Latest leaks have revealed that the following characters will join Nahida in the first half:

Layla (Cryo Sword)

Yoimiya (Pyro Bow)

Layla is a new Sumeru character and the only 4-star currently confirmed to be featured on the event banner. Meanwhile, Yoimiya is a 5-star Inazuman character who will have her second rerun.

5) Paimon Bargain Shop

Exchange Stardust for Intertwined Fates (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players can purchase 5 Intertwined Fates from Paimon's Bargain Shop. Thanks to the second anniversary, there is a huge discount on the Intertwined Fates, with each costing around 75 Stardust only.

Players can also buy 5 Acquaint Fates from the same store, giving them around 1600 Primogems worth of fates.

4) Sumeru Exploration

Explore Sumeru for Primogems (Image via Genshin Impact)

The new region of Sumeru is divided into two areas: Rainforest and Desert. These large areas are filled with puzzles gamers can solve for lore and Primogems. Let us not forget the gazillion treasure chests that lie everywhere.

Players can also max out the Statue of the Seven by collecting all the Dendroculus and opening all Shrines of Depths. Doing so will reward players with around 1800 Primogems.

3) Limited Events

The second half of patch 3.1 has two weeks time before the new patch update. During this time, players can participate in these three time-limited events:

Path of Gleaming Jade

Wind Chaser

Star-Seeker's Sojourn

The Path of Gleaming Jade and Wind Chaser events are ongoing, and the last event will start on October 21, 2022.

Successfully participating in all three events will ensure around 900 Primogems and 10 Intertwined Fates (from Path of Gleaming Jade). To acquire the 10 Intertwined Fates, players will need to log in consecutively to Genshin Impact for seven days.

2) Spiral Abyss

Collect 600 Primogems every reset (Image via Genshin Impact)

Spiral Abyss is a great source to collect tons of Primogems for future banners. It is the only permanent endgame.

Spiral Abyss tends to reset its floors every fortnight. With every reset, players can try to obtain 36 stars to collect 600 Primogems. Each patch update usually has two Spiral Abyss resets; hence, fans can accumulate 1200 Primogems.

1) Daily Commission

Your daily source of Primogems (Image via Genshin Impact)

Daily Commissions are a consistent source for earning Primogems. The commissions are usually short, and it will take players hardly 10 minutes to complete them all.

Players can collect 60 Primogems after completing all commissions. With the remaining days on hand before the patch 3.2 update, players can pile up around 720 Primogems.

Lastly, players who don't mind spending real-life money in the game can proceed to purchase the Battle Pass and Welkins.

Poll : 0 votes