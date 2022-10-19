Genshin Impact 3.2 Spiral abyss enemy lineups and other leaks

Sources have revealed leaks about the upcoming 3.2 Spiral Abyss acquired from the Genshin Impact 3.2 public beta. Spiral Abyss is the only permanent endgame that requires players to grind for better characters, weapons, and artifacts.

With each reset, players will have the chance to complete all 9 floors and obtain 600 Primogems. Each update will see two to three Spiral Abyss resets, allowing players to collect anywhere between 1200 and 1800 Primogems.

With the latest leaks revealing enemy lineups, players have the advantage of preparing the best team compositions accordingly to sweep through the potentially difficult content.

Genshin Impact: 3.2 leaks reveal Spiral Abyss enemy lineup for floor 11 and floor 12

Although the leaks have revealed the enemy lineup, there is little to no information about how many will appear in each chamber. It should be noted that the officials may change the enemy lineup or ley line disorder before the final release.

Floor 11 enemy lineups and ley line disorder

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel 3.2 Spiral Abyss Floor 11: All characters gain 200 EM. 3.2 Spiral Abyss Floor 11: All characters gain 200 EM.

The leyline disorder of Floor 11 in Spiral Abyss 3.2 will grant all characters with an additional 200 EM. Fans who have acquired characters such as Cyno, Nilou, and Nahida (after the release of 3.2) will get a huge damage buff from this ley line disorder.

Floor 11 enemy line ups (Image via Genshin Impact)

Floor 11 will be a combination of waves of enemies and tanky bosses. A new boss named Dendro Hypostasis will be added to the floor as well. Every Hypostasis is immune to the elemental damage it has absorbed. Hence, Genshin Impact players will have to rely on other elements to deal with the Dendro Hypostasis.

Given below is a detailed list of enemy lineups, as per the latest leaks:

Chamber 1:

First Half: Hydro, Anemo, Cryo, and Geo Specters

Second Half: Eremites and a Fatui Pyro Agent

Chamber 2:

First Half: Ruin Drake

Second Half: Fatui Cryo, Pyro, and Electro Potioneers, Nobushi Jintouban and Hitsukeban, Mirror Mage

Chamber 3:

First Half: Primordial Bathysmal Vishap

Second Half: Dendro Hypostasis

Crowd control characters such as Kazuah, Sucrose, Jean, and Venti will be extremely powerful on this floor. Players are therefore advised to single target DPS to clear out the both halves of the last chamber.

Floor 12 emeny lineups and ley line disorder

Floor 12 does not have any ley line disorder, hence it is all up to your team compositions, character builds, and strategies to clear some of the hardest chambers in Genshin Impact. Although having shield characters is advantageous, it is not necessary for this floor.

Genshin Impact players will face off against the Serpent Knights, who can buff themselves and nearby Serpent Knights by attacking shielded characters.

Given below is a detailed list of enemy lineups, as per the latest Genshin Impact leaks:

Chamber 1:

First Half: Thundercraven Rifthound and Riftwhelp

Second Half: Thunder Manifestation

Chamber 2:

First Half: Black Serpent Knight: Windcutter, Shadowy Husk: Defender, Line Breaker, and Standard Bearer

Second Half: Frostarm Lawachurl

Chamber 3:

First Half: Aeonblight Drake

Second Half: Eremite Stone Enchanter and Eremite Galehunter

Floor 12 is a serious DPS check for players who want to clear it. The damage per rotation has to be exponentially high otherwise players won't be able to clear it with three stars.

However, with the arrival of new Genshin Impact characters such as Nahida and Layla, players can come up with new compositions and strategies to clear all chambers of Floor 12.

Poll : 0 votes