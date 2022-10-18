Genshin Impact 3.2 update release date, time, maintenance schedule, and countdown

Genshin Impact 3.2 will be released soon, bringing tons of new content to the game, including the release of the Dendro Archon Nahida. Fans will also be able to participate in exciting new events, see the next part of Sumeru's storyline, and even summon on several amazing rerun banners featuring characters like Yae Miko and Childe. The update is set to launch on November 2, 2022, which is in just a few weeks.

Players looking forward to the release of the Genshin Impact 3.2 update can find out more about its release date here, along with the maintenance schedule and a countdown to when it will be arriving.

Genshin Impact 3.2: Release date, maintenance, and more

Genshin Impact 3.2 will bring some massive additions to the game when it is released on November 2, 2022. The update looks to add two new characters on its first banner, with both the 5-star Dendro Catalyst Nahida and the 4-star Cryo Sword Layla making their debuts during this update.

Alongside these characters, three rerun banners will run during 3.2 featuring Yoimiya, Yae Miko, and Childe. This update will definitely feature some powerful characters, and fans who want to boost their roster with strong DPS units will want to make sure they have enough Primogems before its release.

Given the pattern established so far, Genshin Impact 3.2 should have its livestream sometime in the next few days, with leakers predicting that it will fall somewhere between October 21 and October 23. This livestream will reveal even more details about the update, including story reveals and new gameplay events.

The livestream will also show off the upcoming banners, along with the first official look at Nahida's gameplay. Fans will want to make sure they tune in to get important information and some extra rewards.

The maintenance for the game's 3.2 update will likely begin on November 2, 2022 (the same day of its release). The maintenance is expected to begin at 6:00 am (UTC+8) and is expected to last for five hours, concluding at 11:00 am (UTC+8), in accordance with previous Genshin maintenances. During this downtime, players will be unable to log into the game, but they will be compensated for this downtime once the game goes live again.

Countdown

This countdown ticks down to when the Genshin Impact 3.2 maintenance is expected to end. Fans should keep in mind that there may be delays between when the maintenance is announced to end and when it actually concludes, but the maintenance period usually ends sooner than expected.

Players may want to check in on the game periodically over the last hour of the maintenance to see if it has concluded. Luckily, if it does extend past the predicted time, fans can look forward to some compensatory benefits from the game's developers.

Genshin Impact 3.2 is set to release in just a few weeks, and fans can look forward to a ton of exciting new content.

