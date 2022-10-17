How to get Dendroculus finder gadget in Genshin Impact: Resonance Stone requirements and crafting guide

Genshin Impact's newest region, Sumeru, gives players the opportunity to collect rare Dendroculus scattered throughout the massive area. These precious items can be used to gain incredible rewards, including Primogems, and finding them all is important to unlocking big improvements to the Dendro Traveler.

Fans will want to track down all of the Dendroculus in Sumeru, but finding them can be challenging given the scope of the region. Luckily, an in-game tool can help players find even the trickiest Dendroculus, though unlocking it can be difficult.

Here's how fans can unlock and craft the Dendroculus Resonance Stone in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: How to get the Dendroculus Resonance Stone

Finding all the Dendroculus in Sumeru can be difficult for even the best Genshin Impact players, as tons of them are scattered throughout the giant region. This is where the handy Dendroculus Resonance Stone comes in, as this craftable gadget allows players to pinpoint the location of a nearby Dendroculus, letting them easily grab it.

Unlocking this item will make finding all the Dendroculus scattered throughout Sumeru much easier to locate. Here's how to get it:

Emulating Ling Ling 40 hours📚 @ubiquitinfibers Sumeru's release is a big improvement! I was never this enthusiastic with Inazuma's release last year and kept postponing world quests and map exploration. I didn't even realize I was progressing this much until I claimed the reputation rewards 🥴🥴🥴 Sumeru's release is a big improvement! I was never this enthusiastic with Inazuma's release last year and kept postponing world quests and map exploration. I didn't even realize I was progressing this much until I claimed the reputation rewards 🥴🥴🥴 https://t.co/Xo8rC1hGsc

Unlocking the Dendroculus Resonance Stone requires players to reach level 8 in Sumeru's Reputation system, upon which they will be granted the recipe for this gadget. Getting to this reputation level can be easy as long as all players complete a wide variety of World Quests that can be found throughout the region.

Sumeru offers many opportunities to increase the Reputation level, and fans won't have a hard time reaching level 8 after a few days of play.

The Genshin Collective @GenshinCollect Do you always get the 5 star bounties or are you weak? Do you always get the 5 star bounties or are you weak? 💪👿 https://t.co/AApeSt6Cug

To speed up this process, players can also take on the Bounties posted by the Sumeru Reputation agency, along with completing the Requests provided every week. This will substantially increase reputation levels and make unlocking the gadget much faster.

Lisa 🌺 | erc 🍜 @alisayamin OKAY BUT WHY DID IT NEED LIKE 5 OF THAT ONE RARE MUSHROOM??? I AM NEVER MAKING A DENDROCULUS RESONANCE STONE OKAY BUT WHY DID IT NEED LIKE 5 OF THAT ONE RARE MUSHROOM??? I AM NEVER MAKING A DENDROCULUS RESONANCE STONE https://t.co/nhAcgMIJWv

Crafting a Dendroculus Resonance Stone will require some rare items from Sumeru, and fans may want to keep that in mind before crafting a large amount of them. Two of these items are also specialty items used to ascend certain characters, so players should keep these items as a last resort option.

Luckily, they are not consumed until fans find the Dendroculus they have located, so they won't be wasted if players can't find them the first time. Here's what they'll need to craft these gadgets:

5x Nilotpala Lotus

5x Rukkhashava Mushrooms

1x Crystal Chunk

500x Mora

🐰 @smcujoy crafting materials for the dendroculus resonance stone… im gna jump off a building crafting materials for the dendroculus resonance stone… im gna jump off a building https://t.co/7RgDNfUIpD

Using these stones is easy, as they are equipped just like any other gadget. Upon use, the Dendroculus Resonance Stone will attempt to locate any Dendroculus in the nearby area. If it locates one, the item will be consumed, and the Oculi's general area will be highlighted on the map.

Once players get close enough to the Dendroculus, the highlighted area will disappear, and fans can easily grab the floating item.

Genshin Impact's newest region has tons of items for players to craft and collect, including the helpful Dendroculus Resonance Stone.

