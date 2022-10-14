How to get free wishes in Genshin Impact today: Path of Gleaming Jade login event rewards and time

Genshin Impact players can get ten free wishes from the game's newest event, Path of Gleaming Jade. It is a daily login event that will reward players who access the game for seven days — they don't have to be consecutive days — with items like Intertwined Fates, Mystic Enhancement Ore, and Mora.

Fans will want to make sure they log in every day during the course of this event to pick up all the great rewards, which can be used on new featured banner characters like Nilou and Albedo. Or, fans can save them for characters in future updates like Scaramouche or Nahida. Players can learn more about the Path of Gleaming Jade in Genshin Impact below.

Genshin Impact Path of Gleaming Jade login event: Rewards, time, and more

Event rewards

The Path of Gleaming Jade is Genshin Impact's was announced as part of the game's second-anniversary offerings. Through it, fans will get a variety of rewards, adding up to 10x Intertwined Fates. These rare wishes add up to 1,600 Primogems in total, and players will definitely want to take advantage of this opportunity.

Here's everything that gamers can expect to receive by the end of the event if they log into the title on seven consecutive or inconsecutive days:

Day 1: Intertwined Fate 1x

Day 2: 80,000x Mora

Day 3: Intertwined Fate x2

Day 4: Mystic Enhancement Ore x18

Day 5: Intertwined Fate x2

Day 6: Hero's Wit x8

Day 7: Intertwined Fate x5

Event time

The Path of Gleaming Jade is set to begin on October 14, at 04:00 am server time, or after the server's Daily Reset. It will continue until the end of the month, concluding on October 31.

This gives players 17 days to log in for all of the rewards, which is way more than enough time to gather all of them. Fans won't need to log in consistently to pick up each reward, as their progress will be saved between days.

This event coincides with the game's Daily Reset. This means that while it is currently available on the game's Asia-based servers, players in EU and the US will need to wait until the Daily Reset on October 14 for Path of the Gleaming Jade to begin.

Gamers who are planning to summon new characters like Nilou and Nahida will want to make sure they collect all the rewards, as those can make pulling for them much easier. With Nilou's banner about to go live and Nahida's just an update away, players will definitely appreciate the free wishes offered during Path of the Gleaming Jade.

Genshin Impact was released in 2020 and has managed to acquire a huge playerbase. The title currently has a lot going for it, and its daily inclusions in terms of content ensure gamers continue playing the HoYoverse offering. With a lot of significant additions expected via upcoming updates, it's a good time to be a Genshin Impact player.

