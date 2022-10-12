Genshin Impact Nilou banner characters, Ascension materials, and Key of Khaj-Nisut weapon stats

Genshin Impact fans will be able to summon Nilou in just a few days. The 5-star character's banner begins on October 14, 2022.

Nilou will arrive alongside three powerful 4-star characters who can provide a ton of value to any team.

However, if players are summoning for Nilou, two of these 4-star characters don't offer much in terms of team value.

Due to Nilou's restrictive team compositions, Xiangling and Beidou are not a good pair for her. Nevertheless, they are still two of the game's best 4-star units, and fans will definitely want to summon a few copies of them to create powerful teams.

The final 4-star character accompanying Nilou on her banner is Barbara. If players do not have Kokomi, Barbara will be a great choice to keep Nilou in battle, as her unique Blooms will deal a ton of self-damage to allies. This means players will need a lot of healing on their teams.

With the current lack of a Dendro healer in Genshin Impact, Barbara and Kokomi are the only two characters who can suitably fill this role for Nilou.

Before Genshin Impact players summon Nilou, they should have a good idea about her abilities and what Ascension materials are needed to level her up.

Nilou's Ascension materials in Genshin Impact

Ascending Nilou will be very important to boosting her damage as her abilities scale off of her Max HP.

Increasing a character's level in Genshin Impact directly increases the amount of health they have. This means that players will want to get Nilou to level 90 as soon as they can if they want to maximize her damage.

Here's what they'll need to ascend her to max level:

Varunada Lazurite Sliver x 3

Varunada Lazurite Fragment x 9

Varunada Lazurite Chunk x 9

Varunada Lazurite Gemstones x 6

Perpetual Caliber x 46

Padisarah x 168

18 x Fungal Spores

30 x Luminescent Pollen

36 x Crystalline Cyst Dust

Players can gather all of these items throughout Sumeru. They will want to start grabbing them before Nilou is released to make sure they'll have enough for her to reach max level.

The Key of Khaj-Nisut stats in Genshin Impact

Its Eon @gt_eon

Today I bring you the Ascension Materials for the new weapons

"Key of Khaj-Nisut" and "Staff of the Scarlet Sands". I hope it helps you

#Cyno #Nilou #GenshinImpact Travelers!Today I bring you the Ascension Materials for the new weapons"Key of Khaj-Nisut" and "Staff of the Scarlet Sands". I hope it helps you Travelers!Today I bring you the Ascension Materials for the new weapons"Key of Khaj-Nisut" and "Staff of the Scarlet Sands". I hope it helps you🙏#Cyno #Nilou #GenshinImpact https://t.co/ZCy522nqh1

The Key of Khaj-Nisut is Nilou's signature 5-star weapon. It appears to be her best weapon by far, granting some incredible boosts to her damage, thanks to its unique passive. This passive is known as Sunken Song of the Sands. Players can increase Nilou's HP by 20% simply by equipping it.

After hitting enemies with an Elemental Skill, characters wielding the sword will gain the Grand Hymn effect for 20 seconds. This effect will increase the character's Elemental Mastery by 0.12% of their Max HP.

This can trigger up to three times. After the effect gains three stacks, the Elemental Mastery of all nearby party members will be increased by 0.2% of the equipping character's Max HP for 20 seconds.

Considering Nilou's abilities, Genshin Impact players will definitely not want to miss out on her banner this week.

Poll : 0 votes