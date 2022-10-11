Genshin Impact 3.2 Nahida leaks: Banner release date, abilities, buffs, and more details

Nahida, the Dendro Archon, will be released in Genshin Impact with the 3.2 update. The character will be an amazing addition to any Dendro team composition, and recent buffs have made her even more valuable for teams focused on Elemental reactions.

Players looking for a strong Dendro addition to their parties will definitely want to summon Nahida when she is released.

This article takes a brief look at all the leaked details about Nahida, including her banner release date, abilities, and buffs.

Nahida is set to arrive on November 2, 2022, alongside Genshin Impact 3.2 update

Genshin Impact's latest 5-star character Nahida is set to arrive during the 3.2 update, which launches on November 2, 2022. She is expected to be featured on the first banner of the update alongside a new 4-star character named Layla.

Nahida is a 5-star Dendro Catalyst wielder who will be an incredible addition to the game's limited lineup of Dendro characters.

Nahida's abilities and recent buffs ahead of Genshin Impact 3.2 update

Nahida's Elemental Skill allows her to provide a ton of Dendro damage to her team. It utilizes a unique marking system that can link enemies together and deal tons of Dendro damage to them simultaneously.

Players will want to take advantage of this Elemental Skill in team compositions that focus on reactions like Spread or Bloom. This is because the Dendro application from the skill can make these reactions much easier to activate.

Nahida's Elemental Skill will also deal significant damage based on her Elemental Mastery, allowing her to function as an additional source of DPS.

This skill was also recently buffed, allowing Nahida to proc reactions with more frequency (as her ICD was effectively removed).

This means Genshin Impact players who plan to use her with teams focused on Dendro reactions will have a much easier time in battle.

Nahida's Elemental Burst allows her to summon a massive area onto the battlefield known as the Shrine of Maya.

When inside the Shrine of Maya, party members on the battlefield will get a significant boost to their Elemental Mastery. This can add up to an additional 250 Elemental Mastery.

The Shrine of Maya will also boost Nahida's Elemental Skill based on the elements of the allies in her party. Here's a brief rundown of the effects:

Pyro: This will increase the damage output of Nahida's Elemental Skill

Electro: This will decrease the cooldown of Nahida's Elemental Skill

Hydro: This will increase the duration of Nahida's Elemental Burst

Having two characters of the same element will significantly increase these effects.

Genshin Mains - Your Guide to Teyvat @genshinmains Elemental burst update:

At level 1

Pyro: DMG Bonus 11.1%/16.7% -> 14.9%/22.3%

Electro: CD Decrease 0.17s/0.25s -> 0.25s/0.37s Elemental burst update:At level 1 Pyro: DMG Bonus 11.1%/16.7% -> 14.9%/22.3%Electro: CD Decrease 0.17s/0.25s -> 0.25s/0.37s

Nahida's Elemental Burst was also recently buffed. Genshin Impact players will want to make sure they are taking advantage of its effects when creating a team with the character.

Utilizing both Nahida's Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst will allow players to deal tons of Dendro damage in battle, enabling powerful reactions for team compositions relying on Dendro.

Fans won't want to miss out on Nahida when she is released with Genshin Impact 3.2 next month.

