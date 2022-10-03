Best Keqing builds and team comps for Aggravate in Genshin Impact

Keqing has received some huge buffs with the addition of Dendro, and Genshin Impact players will certainly be looking to take advantage of the element to create some powerful team compositions. Building Keqing is now easier than ever, and the Aggravate reaction has boosted her damage significantly, making her a top contender for DPS with the right party members.

Fans who may have overlooked Keqing in the past will want to give these builds a try as they aren't too tough to build and make her much stronger.

Here are Keqing's best builds and team comps when trying to maximize the Aggravate reaction.

Genshin Impact: Best Keqing builds and Aggravate teams

Genshin Impact players may have overlooked Keqing in the past, but with the addition of Dendro, she has become an incredible DPS option. Players can now look to take advantage of the Aggravate reaction to largely improve her Electro DPS, making her a strong option for the game's toughest content.

Building Keqing isn't too difficult as her best artifact set is already easily farmable. The Thundering Fury set is available through both the domain in Mondstadt and the game's Artifact Strongbox system, allowing players to gather tons of these Electro-focused artifacts.

For Keqing, who primarily utilizes Electro damage, the Thundering Fury set is the best option as it provides her with additional damage alongside cooldown reduction, allowing her to utilize her abilities more often.

When it comes to substats, Genshin Impact players will want to focus on maximizing their Crit stats first, as Keqing doesn't really have many energy issues with the right team composition. After crit rate and crit damage are at a good ratio, players focusing on the Aggravate reaction may want to look for pieces with Elemental Mastery (EM) substats, as having higher EM will boost the damage of the Aggravate reaction significantly.

In terms of weapons, Keqing's best swords for Electro DPS haven't changed much. Her overall best weapon is the Mistsplitter Reforged, followed by the Jade Cutter. For players who don't have either of these powerful 5-star swords, weapons like the Lion's Roar, The Black Sword, or even the Iron Sting can be strong 4-star options for an Aggravate Keqing.

Team compositions:

bayern fresh 2.0 @bayernfresh my keqing fischl aggravate build is kinda slay and i just knew that keqing doesn't need that much EM, thank god my keqing fischl aggravate build is kinda slay and i just knew that keqing doesn't need that much EM, thank god https://t.co/l6IZXf91mS

Building an Aggravate Keqing team in Genshin Impact is pretty simple, as players will only need two main components outside of Keqing. Firstly, a strong Electro support to help battery Keqing and provide additional procs of the Aggravate reaction. Secondly, a reliable character who can apply Dendro to enemies. The two main characters that fit this role best are Fischl and Dendro Traveler.

Both of these characters are easily available to most F2P players, making an Aggravate team easy to put together. Fischl provides an insane amount of damage to the team thanks to her high Electro application rate and strong multipliers. Dendro Traveler is one of the game's only off-field Dendro applicators, making them a great option for this team, though fans could also use Collei instead.

The final slot in this team is open to a variety of characters, and players can look to fill it with their best support character. Some of the best options are characters such as Kazuha and Zhongli, as they are both supports that can vastly improve the damage of Keqing and her allies through their strong abilities.

Fans can also choose to add another Dendro character to the team like Collei, as that will add Dendro Resonance to the team, making the Aggravate reaction even more powerful by boosting Elemental Mastery.

Genshin Impact's 5-star character Keqing has gained some huge buffs thanks to Dendro and now, players have the option of building some powerful teams.

