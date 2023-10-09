Genshin Impact's upcoming 4.2 update is set to introduce a multitude of things to the game, including new characters, weapons, map expansion, and more. Amongst these new entries, fans are highly excited about the Hydro Archon, Furina, and her leaked signature weapon, the Splendor of Still Waters. Both are expected to be of the 5-star rarity, with a probable release date of November 8, 2023.

Although owning a 5-star weapon isn't a requirement in HoYoverse's RPG, often times they are the best-in-slot (BiS) option for most characters. As such, Furina fans may find it tempting to pull for her upcoming signature sword, Splendor of Still Waters.

In this article, we will cover the leaked information regarding this new 5-star sword, alongside discussing who are the best characters for Splendor of Still Waters in Genshin Impact.

Note: The information provided in this article is comprised of leaks and is subject to change.

Best characters for Furina's signature weapon Splendor of Still Waters in Genshin Impact

The Hydro Archon, Furina, aka Focalors, is amongst the most-awaited characters in Genshin Impact. Owing to her status as the God of Justice, a lot of players are eager to pull for her; she is expected to be released on November 8, 2023.

It is believed that she will be featured alongside her signature 5-star sword, Splendor of Still Waters. As per leaks, its stats are as follows:

Base ATK 542 Secondary Stat 88.2% Crit DMG

The weapon's passive effect is called "Dawn and Dusk by the Lake," and it reads:

"When the equipping character's current HP increases or decreases, Elemental Skill DMG dealt will be increased by 8% for 6s. Max 3 stacks. This effect can be triggered once every 0.2s. When other party members' current HP increases or decreases, the equipping character's Max HP will be increased by 12% for 6s. Max 2 stacks. This effect can be triggered once every 0.2s, and can be triggered even if the wielder is off-field."

This sword is a high Crit DMG stat stick, with a passive effect tailor-made for Hydro Archon Furina. It buffs the user's Elemental Skill, while also providing them with additional HP. While both these effects may appear to be decent buffs, there are only a handful of units in the game that can make use of Focalor's weapon.

Best characters for Furina's BiS weapon in Genshin Impact

1) Furina

The Hydro Archon, Furina, as seen in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Furina is the most natural choice for the Splendor of Still Waters in Genshin Impact. The Hydro Archon's leaked kit revolves around her HP, and the additional boost to it that can be obtained via this weapon's passive is very good for her.

Aside from that, she has an extremely versatile Elemental Skill, which may allow her to either deal off-field Hydro DMG to enemies or heal the active character. Since that's the most important part of her gameplay, her BiS weapon is capable of buffing its damage.

2) Lynette

Lynette artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

Lynette is a 4-star Anemo character from Fontaine. Similar to other units from the region, her kit allows her to increase and decrease her HP. She can do so via her Elemental Skill, which makes her a viable candidate for the Splendor of Still Waters.

However, players must note that Lynette's best ability is her Elemental Burst, and as such, they won't often rely on her Elemental Skill as the source of damage.

3) Kuki Shinobu

Kuki Shinobu artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

As a 4-star Electro unit from Inazuma, Kuki Shinobu has been in Genshin Impact for quite some time now. Although she wasn't considered to be good initially, the introduction of Dendro made her quite relevant in the meta.

Kuki Shinobu is generally used to apply off-field Electro damage and heal characters via her Elemental Skill in Hyperbloom and Aggravate team compositions. Her skill also reduces her HP when it is used, and then periodically recovers it based on her max HP. Therefore, both of these effects can allow Shinobu to make efficient use of Furina's weapon in Genshin Impact.

4) Nilou

Nilou artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

Nilou is another 5-star Hydro character that scales off max HP in the game. Her kit focuses on her Elemental Skill, and she can make good use of the additional HP from the Splendor of Still Water's passive.

However, it is important to note that she is traditionally used in Bloom teams and Dendro Cores do not Crit. Therefore, the 5-star weapon's Crit DMG stat will not be able to influence the main source of damage in her teams.

