Genshin Impact Furina kit leaks: Skill, Burst abilities, and Constellations explained

Furina's kit has finally been revealed for Genshin Impact 4.2. Leaker Mero has unveiled the full details of her Elemental Skill, Burst, Constellations, and more. This is big news for fans of the Hydro Archon, so let's take a gander at what has been leaked thus far. Note that specific numbers on her abilities, like cooldowns or damage scaling, are always subject to change.

This type of content often undergoes alterations throughout the beta. That said, the general gist of Furina's kit should remain similar if these current leaks are true. Leaker Mero has a good track record for these types of rumors. The original leak was posted on their Telegram account, so reposts will be provided below.

Genshin Impact 4.2 leaks unveil Furina's full kit

Expand Tweet

The Hydro Archon's Normal Attacks are tied to her Arkhe, while her Charged Attack is slightly more specialized based on the effect triggered by her Elemental Skill. Here is a summary of Furina's Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks in Genshin Impact:

Arkhe & Normal Attacks: Normal Attacks can deal Hydro DMG at certain intervals based on which Arkhe she currently has. By default, Furina will be Ousia when she's swapped to on the field.

Normal Attacks can deal Hydro DMG at certain intervals based on which Arkhe she currently has. By default, Furina will be Ousia when she's swapped to on the field. Charged Attack: Uses some Stamina to deal damage and change the user's Arkhe (Ousia and Pneuma). Her Elemental Skill can also switch the lineup of her summons after doing a Charged Attack.

Uses some Stamina to deal damage and change the user's Arkhe (Ousia and Pneuma). Her Elemental Skill can also switch the lineup of her summons after doing a Charged Attack. Plunging Attack: This one is nothing special, just the usual Plunging Attack.

All specific numbers tied to these abilities can be seen in the above datamine.

Leaked Furina Elemental Skill

The Hydro Archon has quite a complicated Elemental Skill in Genshin Impact 4.2. Two variations are tied to her Arhke:

Ousia: Does Hydro DMG based on this character's Max HP. She summons three creatures that can attack foes at certain intervals, dealing Hydro DMG also based on this unit's Max HP. Any allies with over 50% HP will lose their HP. The summons' attack deals more damage based on how many allies have lost HP from this effect.

Does Hydro DMG based on this character's Max HP. She summons three creatures that can attack foes at certain intervals, dealing Hydro DMG also based on this unit's Max HP. Any allies with over 50% HP will lose their HP. The summons' attack deals more damage based on how many allies have lost HP from this effect. Pneuma: She summons entities that heal the active character based on her Max HP.

Remember that her Charged Attacks can change her Ousia or Pneuma alignment and swap out the summons.

Leaked Elemental Burst

Expand Tweet

Furina's Elemental Burst is much simpler in Genshin Impact compared to her Elemental Skill. Here is what her Burst does:

Does AOE Hydro DMG based on her Max HP.

When an ally's HP is altered, Furina gets a buff tied to increasing damage and incoming healing for all teammates (stacks up to 450 by default).

When the Burst ends, the buff expires.

How much of a buff the Hydro Archon gets is based on how much Max HP was altered.

Some datamines could get DMCA'd, so this article includes a few backup sources for the reader's convenience if they're interested in getting Furina.

Leaked Constellations

Here is what her leaked Constellations do based on the recent Genshin Impact 4.2 datamines:

C1: She automatically gets 150 stacks of her buff from her Elemental Burst while increasing the cap by another 150.

She automatically gets 150 stacks of her buff from her Elemental Burst while increasing the cap by another 150. C2: When she does an Elemental Skill, she gets a buff for ten seconds. That buff makes all her Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks inflict Hydro DMG, further boosted by 15% of her Max HP. Ousia makes her attacks heal all allies of 3% based on her Max HP. Pneuma can make teammates lose HP to buff Furina's Normal, Charged, or Plunging Attack DMG.

When she does an Elemental Skill, she gets a buff for ten seconds. That buff makes all her Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks inflict Hydro DMG, further boosted by 15% of her Max HP. Ousia makes her attacks heal all allies of 3% based on her Max HP. Pneuma can make teammates lose HP to buff Furina's Normal, Charged, or Plunging Attack DMG. C3: +3 levels to her Elemental Skill

+3 levels to her Elemental Skill C4: If her Elemental Skill heals an active character or damages a foe, the Hydro Archon recovers four Energy once every five seconds.

If her Elemental Skill heals an active character or damages a foe, the Hydro Archon recovers four Energy once every five seconds. C5: +3 to her Elemental Burst

+3 to her Elemental Burst C6: Increases the stacks' buffs from her Elemental Burst by 200%. Each stack also increases the Hydro Archon's Max HP by 0.4%, with a maximum of 140%.

Players who plan on getting multiple copies of this character in Genshin Impact 4.2 may appreciate these Constellations. If you were saving a ton of Primogems and Intertwined Fates, then these Constellations could be in reach for you, so good luck to those who plan on pulling this character.

Leaked Passives

Expand Tweet

The final Genshin Impact 4.2 leaks to cover in this article are about Furina's Passives. Here is what they do:

If an active character gets healed and it overflows while not being from the Hydro Archon, then Furina will heal an ally for 2% of their Max HP once every two seconds up to two times.

Every 1,000 of this character's Max HP can buff her Elemental Skill's summons. The Ousia variant does 0.7% more damage per stack, up to a cap of 28%. The Pneuma version decreases the healing interval by 0.4% up to 16%.

The ability of a Xenochromatic Fontemer Aberrant has a reduced cooldown of 30%.

That's it for the current roundup of leaks tied to Genshin Impact 4.2's Furina as a playable character. Remember that everything described here is subject to change. Videos of her gameplay are expected to be leaked in the upcoming days, so stay tuned for further news.

Poll : Does Furina look OP to you? Yes No 0 votes