Genshin Impact Fontaine guide: Pneuma, Ousia aligned damage explained

In a few hours, Genshin Impact will release the highly anticipated Fontaine 4.0 update. Players are thrilled and look forward to the new exploration and mechanics. One of the core mechanics that you must already be aware of is the Pneuma and Ousia energies. They can be found hidden inside every lifeform, earth, air, and water veins of Fontaine.

This new mechanic will be very useful for both combat and exploration, making it necessary for you to familiarize yourself with it. Many in the community can find it confusing, so Genshin Impact officials have already released a special issue of Steambird.

In this article, we will explain everything you need to know about the new Pneuma and Ousia energy, as well as their usage in combat.

Genshin Impact guide: Fontaine's new Pneuma & Ousia Damage explained

Pneuma & Ousia Energy Blocks (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact's upcoming 4.0 update introduces Arkhe, an exclusive energy system to the Fontaine region. This system is made up of two opposing types of energy: pneuma and ousia.

The interaction of these energies causes an Annihilation reaction, which results in the formation of a new energy form with numerous applications. Notably, the Clockwork Mekas and other structures in the Fontaine region are powered by the Arkhe system.

However, Arkhe should not be confused with Indemnitium, another energy source in Fontaine that powers non-combat resources such as lighting and transportation.

Understanding Pneuma and Ousia's dynamic interaction will be critical for mastering combat and navigating Fontaine's unique mechanics as you explore the city's intricacies.

Pneuma and Ousia's role in Genshin Impact combat

The Fontaine region in upcoming version 4.0 introduces the unique energy dynamics of Pneuma and Ousia. While not as important to the overall gameplay as Elemental Reactions, these opposing forces play a significant role in combat within Fontaine, exclusively with the characters.

The developer provided insight into these mechanics during the recent 4.0 livestream on Twitch. The enemy Assault Specialist Mek, for example, has two modes: defensive (Ousia-imbued) and offensive-suppressive mode (Pneuma-imbued). You can disrupt and stagger opponents' power systems by using Lyney's Pneuma attacks against the defensive Ousia-aligned mode.

Similarly, Lynette's offensive Ousia attacks can have the same effect and potentially switch modes. This strategic interaction deepens combat by allowing players to approach Fontaine's enemies with a variety of strategies.

While mastering Pneuma and Ousia is not necessary for exploring Fontaine, doing so provides you tactical advantages when dealing with specific enemies. This subtle addition improves the overall gameplay experience by providing a variety of strategies for overcoming obstacles in the vibrant Fontaine region.

Upcoming Pneuma & Ousia-aligned characters

Fontaine characters and their Arkhe alignment (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of all upcoming Genshin Impact characters that will have Arkhe-based attacks incorporated into their kit:

Lyney (Pneuma)

Lynette (Ousia)

Freminet (Pneuma)

Hydro MC (Pneuma)

Neuvillette (Pneuma)

Wriothesley (Ousia)

All these characters have a follow-up attack by Arkhe system when certain conditions are fulfilled.