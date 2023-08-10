The Genshin Impact 4.0 patch will be the first Fontaine update of the game, and it will add a couple of new in-game mechanics, such as the Arkhe system that consists of Pneuma and Ousia energies. These properties can be found in all the clockwork meka enemies of Fontaine and can be crucial during a fight. Furthermore, recent leaks have hinted that the 4.0 Spiral Abyss will feature several enemies with Pneuma and Ousia alignments.

That means Genshin Impact players will need characters that can counter such enemies. It is also likely that the meta will shift towards Fontaine units in the future. This article will briefly discuss the Pneuma and Ousia energy alignments and their importance in the upcoming Spiral Abyss.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is speculative in nature.

Genshin Impact 4.0 leaks hint Spiral Abyss will feature Pneuma and Ousia-aligned enemies

Leaks from @HomDGCat have shown the potential Spiral Abyss Floor 12 line-up for Genshin Impact 4.0. It features a lot of new enemies that will be introduced in the Fontaine region, such as Icewind Suite, Construction Specialist Mek - Ousia, and Suppression Specialist Mek - Pneuma. As the name suggests, the new opponents have the Pneuma and Ousia energy alignments which provide them with different buffs.

Fortunately, Genshin Impact players can also use characters that have the Pneuma and Ousia attributes to counter such enemies. Attacking an opponent with an opposite energy alignment will immobilize them for a brief period and force them to switch combat modes from special to normal. Travelers can check out the GIF below for reference.

The GIF features a new type of enemy called the Assault Specialist Mek, and it has a special defense mode where it holds a shield. Using a Pneuma energy attack against it will interfere with its power system and momentarily stun it, forcing it to drop its shield and switch combat modes, essentially weakening it, as demonstrated in the above post.

The Spiral Abyss Floor 12 in version 4.0 is expected to feature five powerful enemies with Pneuma and Ousia attributes in at least three different halves. Fighting them in their special modes can result in losing time. Since every second in the Spiral Abyss is very important, the new energy forms will play a major part in decreasing the enemy's defense and clearing the floor within the time limit.

It is important to note that the Pneuma and Ousia alignment will be exclusive to only the Fontaine characters and the Hydro Main Character. Therefore, it is likely that the upcoming Floor 12 enemy line-ups will favor units from the Hydro Nation and eventually shift meta.