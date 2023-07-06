Genshin Impact 4.0 Spiral Abyss leaks: Enemy lineups and Floor blessings

The Spiral Abyss enemy line-up, blessings, and disorders for the upcoming Genshin Impact version 4.0 update have been leaked. The leaked Abyss Floor 12 line-up features several new enemy types that are expected to be released in the Fontaine region. Some of them are also speculated to be overworld bosses in the Nation of Justice that will likely drop ascension items for Lyney and Lynette.

If the leaks are true, the Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact 4.0 might become one of the most difficult Abyss cycles yet. This is because the final chamber of Floor 12 features two very tanky enemies.

This article will cover all the information about the upcoming Abyss in version 4.0.

Genshin Impact 4.0 Spiral Abyss to introduce new Fontaine enemies, as per leaks

Floor disorders

Floor 9: After a character triggers Vaporize reaction, their Vaporize DMG is increased by 50% for five seconds.

Floor 10: DMG against enemies affected by Hydro is increased by 50%.

Floor 11: All team members will receive a 60% Pyro and Hydro DMG bonus.

Genshin Impact 4.0 leaked Floor 12 Blessings

Phase I: When a unit regenerates HP, its ATK will be increased by 10% for 10 seconds. This effect can be stacked up to three times. Additionally, when a character loses HP, their Elemental Mastery will be increased by 40 for 10 seconds. This effect can also be stacked up to three times.

Phase II: When a character loses or gains HP, they will receive a 40% Physical and Elemental DMG bonus for three seconds.

Genshin Impact 4.0 Spiral Abyss Floor 12 leaked enemy line-up

Here is the entire Genshin Impact 4.0 Spiral Abyss Floor 12 line-up, based on leaks:

Floor 12: Chamber 1-1 Level 95

Maguu Kenki - 1,387,442 HP

Floor 12: Chamber 1-2 Level 95

Suppression Specialist Mech - 454,287 HP

Construction Specialist Mech - 795,002 HP

Water Splitting Phantasm - 567,858 HP

Water Spouting Phastasm - 454,287 HP

Fatui Cryo Cicin Mage - 346,860 HP

Floor 12: Chamber 2-1 Level 98

Emperor of Fire and Iron - 1,416,266 HP

Floor 12: Chamber 2-2 Level 98

Eremite Daythunder - 515,006 HP

Eremite Scorching Loremaster - 566,507 HP

Large Shatterstone Breacher Primus - 927,011 HP

Large Overgrown Breacher Primus - 1,081,512 HP

Floor 12: Chamber 3-1 Level 100

Fatui Skirmisher: Pyroslinger Bracer - 275,738 HP

Eremite Desert Clearwater - 499,190 HP

Annihilation Specialist Mech - 720,980 HP

Construction Specialist Mech - 970,550 HP

Floor 12: Chamber 3-2 Level 100

Icewind Suite: Coppelius' Retribution - 2,079,751 HP

Icewind Suite: Geppelia's Inhumation - 2,079751 HP

While the above list mentions all the enemies that are expected to be in version 4.0 Spiral Abyss Floor 12, the leaks don't mention the number of enemies or the enemy waves. There will likely be multiple spawns of the small mobs.

Travelers might also notice some new enemy names in the above line-up that will be introduced in Genshin Impact version 4.0. That said, most of these names have been machine translated from Chinese, so the actual ones might differ during release.

Poll : 0 votes