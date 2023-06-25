Genshin Impact Fontaine release date, 4.0 character banners, and rerun leaks

HoYoverse will release the highly anticipated Fontaine region in the upcoming Genshin Impact version 4.0. Only one more patch update is left before the Nation of Justice is finally added to the game, so travelers won't have to wait long. Luckily, several leaks have shared details for the banners in the first Fontaine patch, including two new characters from this region - Lyney and Lynette.

Furthermore, there are rumors that travelers might see the return of two of the most popular Hydro characters in Genshin Impact. This article will cover all the relevant leaks related to version 4.0 banners. The banners are based purely on speculations and leaks, so they are subject to change.

Lyney and Lynette will be released in Genshin Impact 4.0, as per the leaks

Genshin Impact version 4.0 will be released on August 16, 2023. A reliable leaker called @keikakutori9 shared some ongoing speculation about the Fontaine banners in the above post. While the original texts are in Chinese, upon translating it, it says that HoYoverse will likely release one new 5-star and two 4-star characters in version 4.0.

The 5-star unit is speculated to be Lyney, and one of the two 4-stars is likely Lynette. The developers will also likely announce their arrival via drip marketing before version 3.8 drops. According to Mero, another reliable leaker, Lyney, might be a Pyro vision holder, and Lynette is rumored to possess Anemo vision.

Furthermore, Mero also claimed that the other new 4-star character is Freminet. He is rumored to be a Cryo male character, and his weapon of choice is supposedly a Claymore.

Childe and Yelan are expected to get a rerun in Genshin Impact 4.0

Based on leaks by Uncle YC, it seems that Childe and Yelan might get another banner in Genshin Impact version 4.0. Usually, the developers rerun four 5-star characters in a single patch, but all the leaks have mentioned only three names so far, which means that the final spot is still unknown.

Interestingly, many within the community are expecting one of the Archons to get a rerun in version 4.0. Still, a reliable leaker known as @randialos claims they won't return in this patch. HoYoverse will officially announce the banners in the 4.0 Special Program, expected to be live-streamed on August 5, 2023.

