Genshin Impact Fontaine release date and 4.0 Patch schedule leaks

The upcoming Genshin Impact version 3.8 patch is expected to be the final update before HoYoverse releases the highly anticipated nation of Fontaine, ruled by the Hydro Archon. That means only one more patch is left until Travelers set foot in the Hydro region. While the developers are yet to reveal any details about the Fontaine update, there have been several leaks hinting at the potential banners and story-related content.

Based on the current schedule of the game, version 4.0 is expected to be released on August 16, 2023. This article covers everything Genshin Impact fans need to know about the first Fontaine update.

Genshin Impact 4.0 Fontaine update date and banner leaks

Since each Genshin Impact update usually runs for 42 days or six weeks. As mentioned, version 3.8 is expected to be the final update before Fontaine, and fans can expect version 4.0 to drop on August 16, 2023. That said, most players would be curious about the new playable units and other character banners.

SipSipStefen @SipSipStefen

- Yelan, Childe, Lyney and Lynette all leaked to run

- Unknown final slot

#GenshinImpact #GenshinLeaks

According to the leaks from SipSipStefen, HoYoverse will likely release Lyney and Lynette in Genshin Impact version 4.0. The former is expected to be a 5-star Pyro bow DPS unit with a similar playstyle as Ganyu. Meanwhile, Lynette is considered a 4-star Anemo sword character and will likely be a support unit that buffs damage.

At the same time, leaks suggest that Childe and Yelan might also get another rerun in the version 4.0 update. The slot for the fourth 5-star character banner is currently empty but is expected to be another rerun since Lyney is supposedly the only new 5-star unit in that patch.

Mero @merlin_impact Name: Freminet

Weapon: Claymore

Element: Cryo

Rarity: 4*

Release Version: 4.0

Affiliation: Fontaine



Art is AI generated from visual description. Name: FreminetWeapon: ClaymoreElement: CryoRarity: 4*Release Version: 4.0Affiliation: FontaineArt is AI generated from visual description. https://t.co/K5sHkHddQg

Interestingly, a reliable leaker named Mero shared an AI-generated image of a character named Freminet, who is also rumored to be released in version 4.0. According to the leaks, it seems he will be a 4-star Cryo unit and the only other new playable entity besides Lyney and Lynette.

Here's a brief overview of the upcoming version 4.0 banners:

Lyney

Lynette

Freminet

Yelan

Childe

The banner order is currently unknown, so fans must wait until HoYoverse officially reveals all the related information in version 4.0 Special Program, which will be live-streamed on August 4, 2023.

