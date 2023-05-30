Genshin Impact Fontaine release date and 4.0 Update speculation

Genshin Impact players eagerly await the next major update reportedly introducing Fontaine, the Hydro Nation. The version 4.0 update will reportedly bring tons of new playable characters, landscapes to explore, puzzles to solve, and more. In the recent 3.7 Special Program, HoYoverse officials also revealed a small teaser video hinting about a potential diving mechanic.

With so much fresh new content planned, players will be wondering when the Hydro Nation will be released and what else to expect from it. This article will outline everything Genshin Impact players need to know about Fontaine's release.

Genshin Impact: Release date for Fontaine update and other speculations

Fontaine's release date is speculated based on the typical patch cycle of Genshin Impact, which lasts approximately 42 days. By taking the expected release date of Version 3.7 (May 24, 2023) and adding two 42-day cycles, players can easily estimate a tentative release date for the 4.0 update.

Here is a quick overview:

Patch 3.7: May 24, 2023

May 24, 2023 Patch 3.8: July 5, 2023

July 5, 2023 Patch 4.0: August 16, 2023

Hence, the Fontaine update can be expected around August 16, 2023. The date can vary a little based on the player's time zones. It is also important to note that deviations from the standard patch cycle from Genshin Impact officials may affect this estimated date.

Fontaine version 4.0 story recently leaked

A reliable Genshin Impact leaker, Vississ, has recently unveiled the storyline for the update. Based on his storyline leaks, Fontaine's main plot will heavily revolve around political and social themes, focusing majorly on the contradictions between upper and lower classes, as well as the sizeable wealth gap.

The leaks also uncover two factions of Fontaine:

Faction of Light

Faction of Darkness/Desolation/Wasteland

Both the factions are run by two female characters said to be playable in the future. While the Light faction is led by Yuelyn (Geo vision), the Darkness faction is run by Soutine (Hydro Claymore). Furthermore, the Hydro Nation is also rumored to be going through some environmental pollution.

Version 4.0 banner leaks

SipSipStefen @SipSipStefen

LYNEY AND LYNETTE RUNNING IN 4.0

- Uncle YC

#GenshinImpact #原神 #GenshinLeaks - FONTAINE LEAKS -LYNEY AND LYNETTE RUNNING IN 4.0- Uncle YC - FONTAINE LEAKS -LYNEY AND LYNETTE RUNNING IN 4.0- Uncle YC#GenshinImpact #原神 #GenshinLeaks https://t.co/qtt6RG1KIw

Speaking of character banners, the version 4.0 update is rumored to feature Lyney and Lynette in the first Fontaine patch. Based on Uncle YC leaks, Lyney will be a 5-star Pyro bow character, specializing in charged attack as the main damage dealer.

Lynette, on the other hand, will be a 4-star Anemo Catalyst buffer, supporting characters from off-field with her abilities that can buff characters relying on charged attacks for dealing damage.

Another leaker, Mero, also claims that the banner will feature another new 4-star named Freminet. Nothing much is known about his kit other than the fact that he holds a Cryo vision and uses Claymore weapons in Genshin Impact.

Poll : 0 votes