When is Fontaine coming out in Genshin Impact?

Fontaine is the next major region to come to Genshin Impact, with current leaks hinting at a Version 4.0 release. Current schedule estimates suggest that this patch will be launched on August 16, 2023. Keep in mind that HoYoverse is yet to officially reveal the exact release date. The aforementioned one comes from common speculation involving patches usually being 42 days long and will be addressed more in-depth later in this article.

This brand-new region will contain the Hydro Archon, Focalors, who will be instrumental to the Traveler's Archon Quest. Players should also know that Charlotte comes from Fontaine, but little else has been officially revealed about this location. At the very least, Travelers can get a sneak peek of what the area will be like in the video below.

Fontaine is expected to come out in Genshin Impact 4.0

Current leaks point to Fontaine coming out in Genshin Impact 4.0. Travelers should know that new regions tied to Archons have been released in updates ending with "0." For example, Inazuma and Sumeru were launched in the 2.0 and 3.0 patches, respectively. Based on what's been officially revealed thus far, players know the following about the new region:

Underwater areas: There is an underwater section where Travelers can swim.

There is an underwater section where Travelers can swim. Theme: Justice is a major aspect of this region. The Hydro Archon is also known as the God of Justice.

Justice is a major aspect of this region. The Hydro Archon is also known as the God of Justice. Unique energy system: Bertrand from the A-Toymaking We Shall Go: Core Propulsion quest references Fontaine as having a unique energy system and mentions the importance of finding an alternate solution.

Most of what is known about this location comes from leaks. Before getting into that, it's worth looking at why August 16, 2023, is the most likely release date for Fontaine.

Speculated release date

The official Teyvat preview showed off Lyney and Lynette back in 2020 (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact patches tend to be 42 days long. For example, Version 3.6 started on April 12, 2023, while Version 3.7 was confirmed to begin on May 24, 2023. That's a difference of 42 days. Ignoring a few outlier patches in the past, most updates tend to last that long.

Travelers currently know that Version 3.7 will launch on May 24, 2023, so let's add 42 days to it twice to get to when the 4.0 update will launch. For reference:

Version 3.7: Starts on May 24, 2023

Starts on May 24, 2023 Version 3.8: Expected to start on July 5, 2023

Expected to start on July 5, 2023 Version 4.0: Expected to start on August 16, 2023

If 3.7 or 3.8 deviate from the standard 42-day patch cycle, that means the 4.0 release date would differ from what's shown above.

Genshin Impact 4.0 leaks

Lyney, Tartaglia, and Yelan are currently the only 5-star characters rumored to be on the first Fontaine patch's banners. In Lyney's case, he was leaked to be a Pyro Bow user. Lynette has been described as a 4-star Anemo Sword user, but there is no credible information about which 4-star characters will appear in each banner.

It's unknown what Genshin Impact 4.0's banner order will be in based on the current information available (or lack thereof, in this case). Since Fontaine is rumored to come out on or around August 16, 2023, it will be several months until Travelers get more concrete details regarding this new region.

