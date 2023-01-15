Genshin Impact Hydro Archon leaks: Fontaine release and Focalors model details

Genshin Impact's Fontaine is a region with the Hydro Archon, and Focalors, and there is no shortage of leaks related to this area and its characters. Such rumors are subject to change, yet they still offer some good insight into when the leaks come from credible sources. This article will focus on the following leaks:

Possible Fontaine release date

Potential Focalors character design

Other leaked character artworks

There is plenty to discuss here, so let's start with the rumored release date. This rumor comes from the initial batch of leaks that happened long before the character leaks started to appear.

Genshin Impact Fontaine release leaks and details on Focalors (the Hydro Archon)

The initial batch of Fontaine leaks indicated that the region would become explorable in Genshin Impact 4.0. That shouldn't be a surprise to most players since major map expansions tend to debut in Version Updates that end with zero. For example, take the following as a reference:

1.0 introduced Mondstadt and Liyue

2.0 introduced Inazuma

3.0 introduced Sumeru

The original leak posted above was from October 23, 2022. Plenty of things could have changed since then. As it stands now, Version 4.0 is the update most likely to feature this new region.

Hydro Archon character leaks involving Focalors

It is vital to mention that HoYoverse has copyright-struck Reddit and Twitter posts claiming this character to be Focalors. One can deduce that there is some authenticity of this character being the Hydro Archon as a result of such actions.

Also, some Genshin Impact leakers have come forward claiming that this character is Focalors. Everything is subject to change, but curious ones can get an idea of what the character might look like if the rumors are true.

A leaker's description of the Hydro Archon's design (Image via r/Genshin_Impact_Leaks)

NGA Gandhi (also known as hxg) claimed that the Hydro Archon had short white hair, a "leg ring," and exposed legs. That character also apparently uses the teen female model. These descriptions align with the previously posted photo. Not to mention, it is unlikely for another playable character to have such a similar design.

However, there is no guarantee that this Genshin Impact leak is 100% accurate, so Travelers should wait until more concrete evidence arrives. On a related note, this leaker has claimed that Focalors is not a Claymore user.

Other Fontaine character leaks

Another leak related to this topic (Image via Mero)

In related news, several characters have had their designs revealed. Most of them come from Fontaine, but a few of the ones pictured above apparently hail from Mondstadt. Leaker Mero had later hinted at the fifth and sixth from the left being the characters from Mondstadt with an "eyeballs" emoji in response to somebody's inquiry on the matter.

Other Genshin Impact leaks point to Fontaine having ten to eleven new characters. Not much has been revealed about them yet, yet some minor details have been unveiled thus far. For instance, the tall male model pictured above is supposedly the Chief Justice.

These characters' exact release dates are currently unknown. Likewise, there aren't any credible gameplay videos to share at present, let alone any reputable text leaks on the subject.

