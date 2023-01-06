Genshin Impact leaks reveal multiple Fontaine characters and new glider skin

A bunch of Fontaine characters was revealed in some Genshin Impact leaks out of nowhere, alongside a new glider skin. Everything shown here is subject to change. It is worth mentioning that the leaking community considers these leaks to be credible, although the quality is a bit low on some of the images.

Leaker Mero claimed that the photos reportedly came from Team China after somebody outside the group posted the Mika and Dehya splash artworks. It's possible that even more images could be leaked in the upcoming weeks, especially since other details of Fontaine have surfaced online in the past in mass quantities.

All leaked Fontaine characters and new glider skin in Genshin Impact

The first batch of character leaks involves six images that readers see in the above tweet. Lyney appears to be the first character on the left, and Lynette seems to be the very blurry one next to him. Those two characters were officially revealed a long time ago, whereas the following four have not been unveiled yet.

The third character from the left has a clearer leak that will be covered in the next section of this article. Before getting into that, it's worth mentioning that the fourth image from the left shows a person that Genshin Impact fans speculate is Focalors. However, there is no concrete proof that it is her. At the very least, she's known to be a Hydro character based on her Vision.

Finally, the last two images here are far too pixelated to make out any important details.

The blonde woman from the previous leak has a clearer photo shown above. She also appears to be a Hydro unit based on what seems to be a Vision near her hair. Otherwise, it's a pretty detailed design that readers can analyze without much hassle, a trait not all of the leaked photos have.

Fontaine has a ton of female characters leaked thus far. Genshin Impact leaker m9g claims this image is real, but not much else is known about this new character. Unfortunately, this photo is too pixelated to draw any good conclusions from, although fans should expect a better one in the future.

Before getting into the Fontaine glider, it is worth mentioning a breakdown of characters from this region from an NGA post:

11 characters in total

Eight of them are female (Five average, two tall, one short)

Three of them are male (Two tall, one average)

That's it for the Genshin Impact character leaks thus far.

New Fontaine Glider

The final Genshin Impact leak to cover here is the new Glider. It's not currently revealed how players will get it, although regional Gliders tend to be available based on reaching a certain Reputation Level in their respective regions. Apart from that, its appearance can be seen in the above tweet.

This Glider's color scheme is very reminiscent of Wanderer's color palette, which includes:

Gold

Dark blue

Light blue

Various gradients of light blue to dark blue

That's it for the current flood of Genshin Impact leaks pertaining to Fontaine. This batch doesn't reference the older leaks involving underwater mechanics, map designs, etc.

