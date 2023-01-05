New Genshin Impact leaks have surfaced, revealing some potential characters from Fontaine, the land of Hydro. The nation is confirmed to be the next region to be released in Genshin Impact 4.0 Archon Quest Chapter IV.

One of the leaked characters is speculated to be the Hydro Archon of Fontaine. While not much is known about her, only a few references have been made so far by other Archons, such as Zhongli and Nahida.

Genshin Impact leaks reveal potential Hydro Archon designs and more

There has been a buzz around the Genshin Impact community as many new leaks have surfaced that are believed to be characters from the land of Hydro and justice, Fontaine.

According to a Reddit post by evnxxz, one of the leaked characters is believed to be Hydro Archon, and the leaker seems to be sure that it is her. However, other leakers are still unsure if it is her or not.

Another Reddit post by user Bridge-Worldly, reveals the full character design of the potential Hydro Archon model. The character appears in unique clothing compared to fashion in other regions of Teyvat, as described by various NPCs from Fontaine. She is wearing a Hydro vision around her waist, which also questions the credibility of her being the Archon, as they do not require a vision.

Fontaine also has two Archons; from what is known, one of whose name is still unknown and is believed to be dead. The other is the current Archon, Focalors, which is not part of the original seven, just like Nahida.

Fontaine is famous for being one of the most technologically advanced nations in Teyvat, and it will be the next region the Traveler will head to after Sumeru.

A Reddit post by user vivliz revealed some information about the potential appearance of the two Hydro Archons. Both are believed to resemble Seele and Durandal, characters from another game by HoYoverse, Honkai Impact 3rd.

The post also seems to be a mistranslation as it claims the original Archon is dead. While the Chinese text describes her as a "former" and not a "late" Archon, meaning that she might still be alive contrary to what is known.

Focalors are assumed to have the appearance of an adult woman with golden hair and wearing armor. She is described as a solemn and righteous person. While the former Archon is described as having a mischievous personality and has the appearance of a teenage girl with white hair and a touch of navy blue.

More potential Fontaine character leaks

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed more character designs that could potentially be characters from Fontaine. While the leaked images are unclear, and it is difficult to figure out their exact appearance, SYP confirmed one of them to be Lyney.

SYP 💎🙌 Please tag 3.3 𝕤𝕡𝕠𝕚𝕝𝕖𝕣𝕤. @SaveYourPrimos



The images floating around of Lyney and a new blonde woman are real, however they are early drafts / concept artwork and the designs has been updated a fair amount since.



The blonde woman is not Lynette.

For those not aware, Lyney is one of the twins from Fontaine that appeared in the official Genshin Impact Teyvat Chapter Preview: Travail video on YouTube.

According to a reliable leaker, m9g, the post reveals another potential character from Fontaine. Her identity and vision are still unknown. Based on the previous description of the current Archon, many fans assumed she could be Focalors.

