Genshin Impact Hydro Archon name, region, potential release version, and more

Technically speaking, there were two Hydro Archons that were known to have existed, according to Genshin Impact's lore. The first one was unnamed but was known to have the devotion of the Lochfolk before she eventually perished. Focalors is her successor and the main subject of this article.

If Focalors follows past precedence established by the previous playable Archons, then that means she will be:

A five-star character

A Hydro user

Released sometime after Genshin Impact 4.0

There isn't any credible information detailing her kit, so this article will primarily focus on what is officially known about Focalors, as well as some related leaks.

Everything known about Genshin Impact's Hydro Archon thus far

The only playable Fontaine characters revealed thus far are Lyney and Lynette, neither of which is the Hydro Archon (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a short list of what's officially known about the Hydro Archon in Genshin Impact thus far:

Her name is Focalors.

She's the God of Justice.

Fontaine is the region she lives in.

She became an Archon after the Archon War.

She "knows not to make an enemy of the divine" when it comes to her relationship with Celestia.

The Lochfolk do not recognize her as their rightful ruler.

Not much else is officially known about her other than the fact that she oversees trials in Fontaine and can influence the final verdict if necessary. The Varunada Lazurite materials also shine a little bit of light on her character. For instance, the Varunada Lazurite Gemstone mentions that her "ideals have no stains" and that she is subject to her own laws.

Possible release version

All of the currently revealed playable Archons prior to Fontaine (Image via HoYoverse)

When it comes to this character's release date, it's advisable to look at the past Genshin Impact versions associated with the older playable Archons first. In this case:

Venti: 1.0

1.0 Zhongli: 1.1

1.1 Raiden Shogun: 2.1

2.1 Nahida: 3.2

As one can see here, these Archons become playable shortly after their regions become available for players to explore. Venti and Zhongli came from Mondstadt and Liyue, respectively, and those areas were added in Version 1.0 of the game. Raiden Shogun is from Inazuma, which came out in 2.0. Likewise, Nahida is from Sumeru, and that region was released in 3.0.

It should be reasonable to expect that Fontaine will be released in Genshin Impact after Version 4.0 launches.

Fontaine leaks

There aren't too many leaks about what you will be able to do in Fontaine at the moment. Still, some Genshin Impact leaks related to the region reveal that:

There are some underwater mechanics

Players can dive underwater

Barnacles, clamshells, and sea creatures exist

There is a high-speed boat of some kind

Unfortunately, there are no credible videos that reveal more about this new Genshin Impact region. The Hydro Archon is obviously influential in it, but any details about her likely won't come out until Version 4.0 draws near.

