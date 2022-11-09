5 reasons why Nahida is worth your Primogems in Genshin Impact

Nahida is a Genshin Impact character that many players won't regret spending their Primogems on. She's a genuinely great unit in the current metagame and is largely future-proof when it comes to her viability.

Naturally, there are many reasons why players would want to pull for her. Everybody will have a different motive, and that's okay. Some players may even decide to skip her, although they should at least look at some of the following reasons before hastily doing so.

After all, anybody who fails to get Nahida in Genshin Impact will have to wait until her next banner, which could be months down the line.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Convenient Elemental Skill and 4 other reasons why players should spend their Primogems to get Nahida in Genshin Impact

1) She's excellent in a variety of team comps

An example of a good team comp that she fits in (Image via HoYoverse)

Nahida is currently considered to be an amazing Dendro character by the Genshin Impact community. Her overall kit for on-field and off-field DPS, support, and even exploration is impressive. Unsurprisingly, it is versatile enough to make her a valuable part of many teams. Examples include:

Nilou Bloom (Nilou + Kokomi/Barbara + Yelan/Xingqiu)

Hyperbloom (Yelan/Xingqiu + Kazuha/Sucrose/Venti + Raiden Shogun/Kuki Shinobu/Fischl)

Catalyze (Fischl + Yae Miko + Kazuha/Zhongli)

Burgeon (Yelan + Xingqiu + Bennett)

These are just a few examples. Generally speaking, Nahida is an incredibly valuable character whose usefulness makes her a worthwhile investment of your Primogems.

Some characters are limited to just a few specific team comps, but the Dendro Archon doesn't suffer from that issue.

2) There isn't much competition for a Dendro character

You have less than a handful of options at the moment (Image via HoYoverse)

If players want to use a Dendro character in Genshin Impact 3.2, their current options are limited to the following:

The Traveler

Collei

Tighnari

Nahida

That's a very limited selection to choose from at the moment. Of those four options, Nahida is arguably the best user of Dendro in Genshin Impact. She's a Catalyst user who also has an Elemental Skill with a very wide range.

While Collei and the Traveler are free options, their usefulness compared to The Dendro Archon is far more limited.

Essentially, players should spend their Primogems on Nahida if they want the most meta Dendro character currently in the game.

3) Convenient Elemental Skill

Nahida's Elemental Skill is incredibly unique in Genshin Impact. It is something that can:

Deal damage to nearby enemies

Read NPCs' minds in Sumeru

Collect harvestable items

The last point is useful for Travelers who wish to mass-farm Ascension Materials. There is currently no other character in Genshin Impact who can effortlessly collect several items on-screen like The Dendro Archon can.

If players genuinely wish to save time farming most harvestable Ascension Materials, having this character is a serious boon.

The damage on this Elemental Skill is also something that shouldn't be overlooked, especially since Nahida is arguably the best character for applying Dendro right now.

4) Can greatly aid F2P players

It wouldn't be wise for F2P players to skip her if they want a top-tier Dendro character (Image via HoYoverse)

F2P players only have a limited number of Primogems that they can spend every version update. It is unrealistic for them to get every 5-star character that comes their way. However, Nahida is most certainly a character that they should prioritize.

Having her in Genshin Impact is an incredible boon for most F2P players. All of the previous reasons on this list contribute to her viability, not to mention that she has several good teams with just 4-star characters.

Nahida is currently considered by the top players in the Genshin Impact community to be one of the best characters in the meta. If a F2P player wishes to catch up to players who spend money on this game, investing their Primogems on her is a wise choice.

5) Some players love storyline-important characters

Some players use their Primogems on characters they like, regardless of the meta (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact is a game with several plot-relevant characters, as well as some filler ones who don't contribute much to the game's storyline. Nahida is one of the best examples of the former category since she's The Dendro Archon.

Only other Archons could be considered more important than her. While this isn't a gameplay reason per se, some Genshin Impact players do feel connected to characters who have a good story.

Not every reason to spend Primogems on a character has to be tied to the meta. Some people may also like the design of a particular character and find the gameplay to be fun. These reasons are all valid for trying to obtain somebody in Genshin Impact.

