Dendro Archon Nahida to have the most unique Passive ability in Genshin Impact

The Dendro Archon Nahida has an incredibly unique Passive ability based on the current Genshin Impact leaks. It essentially gives her Elemental Skill more utility than just being something useful for combat.

For clarification, here is what her leaked Passive (On All Things Mediated) states:

"Nahida can use All Schemes to Know to interact with some harvestable items within a fixed AoE. This skill may even have some other effects…"

Gameplay footage shows that this Passive makes her Elemental Skill unlike anything else currently present in Genshin Impact. Naturally, some readers may wish to see evidence of that claim, so they're advised to check out the following video.

How the Dendro Archon Nahida's Passive affects her Elemental Skill in Genshin Impact

Normally, Nahida's Elemental Skill does the following when it's held:

"Enters Aiming Mode, which will allow you to select a limited number of opponents within a limited area. During this time, Nahida's resistance to interruption will be increased. When released, this skill deals Dendro DMG to these opponents and marks them with the Seed of Skandha. Aiming Mode will last up to 5s and can select a maximum of 8 opponents."

By itself, that's already pretty unique among Elemental Skills. Non-Bow users usually can't enter Aimed Mode, but that's not all. Her first Passive gives this ability two extra unique traits:

Reading NPC dialogue Collecting harvestable items

The above video is an example of the first unique part.

Travelers will see a smiley face when aiming her Elemental Skill at an NPC (Image via Yukizero)

So here's what happens when Nahida aims her Elemental Skill at an NPC:

A smiley face animation shows up.

Activating her Elemental Skill after seeing that smiley face makes her read the NPC's mind.

Unfortunately, the current dialog just shows "..." for these NPCs in these leaks. The full application of this part of her ability isn't completely known in Genshin Impact. It's usage is yet to be discussed.

By comparison, this video includes the Dendro Archon collecting some Sunsiettas with her Elemental Skill. Essentially, that means this ability has three main characteristics:

Good damage against enemies More NPC dialogue Collecting harvestable items

It's vital to mention that this ability doesn't just collect a single item. It's capable of collecting as many as the Dendro Archon locks on to, with the above video showing her quickly obtaining three Sunsiettas.

Her Elemental Skill only has a cooldown of six seconds when it's held down. Thus, one can easily farm several items just by using this ability efficiently. Most other Genshin Impact characters have minimal usage for their Elemental Skill outside of battle when compared to the Dendro Archon here.

Nahida release date

The Dendro Archon will supposedly be in the first banner phase of Genshin Impact 3.2. Ergo, that means her release date will be November 2, 2022. Do keep in mind that her official release date hasn't been confirmed by HoYoverse yet.

Nonetheless, there isn't too much time left until Genshin Impact players will finally get to see the Dendro Archon's Elemental Skill in action outside of leaks. A lot can change between then and now, so it's vital to mention that some content is subject to modification.

