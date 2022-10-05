Genshin Impact 3.2 Nahida leaks: Ascension materials, constellations, recent buffs, and more

Nahida is an important character with a ton of anticipation and hype behind her in Genshin Impact 3.2. Recent leaks have revealed a good amount of information about her, such as:

Her Ascension Materials

Constellations

New buffs

Release date

Everything is subject to alteration, although some of what's revealed in this article is unlikely to change. However, specific numbers and new features can still be added in a future beta update.

Note: This data comes from sources available on October 4, 2022. Anything that comes after that won't be reflected here.

Nahida's Ascension materials in Genshin Impact 3.2

The above infographic is a fantastic overview of Nahida's Ascension and Talent Level-Up Materials.

It's worth mentioning that the Queller Creeper item will be available in Genshin Impact 3.2 once the Dendro Hypostasis comes out. Likewise, the "Weekly boss unknown" will be revealed once more details about the weekly boss' drops are leaked.

Apart from these two items, everything else is farmable in the current version of Genshin Impact.

Nahida's constellations

Nahida's leaked Constellations (Image via Project Amber)

Essentially, Nahida's constellations in Genshin Impact do the following:

C1: +1 to the Pyro, Electro, and Hydro count when counting Elemental Types in her Elemental Burst.

+1 to the Pyro, Electro, and Hydro count when counting Elemental Types in her Elemental Burst. C2: Foes with Seeds of Skandha can receive CRITs on Burning, Bloom, Hyperbloom, and Burgeon (CRIT Rate is 20%, CRIT DMG is 100%). Quicken, Aggravate, and Spread makes their DEF decrease by 30%.

Foes with Seeds of Skandha can receive CRITs on Burning, Bloom, Hyperbloom, and Burgeon (CRIT Rate is 20%, CRIT DMG is 100%). Quicken, Aggravate, and Spread makes their DEF decrease by 30%. C3: +3 to her Elemental Skill's level.

+3 to her Elemental Skill's level. C4: Increases Nahida's Elemental Mastery when she hits 1/2/3/4+ foes by 100/120/140/160.

Increases Nahida's Elemental Mastery when she hits 1/2/3/4+ foes by 100/120/140/160. C5: +3 to her Elemental Burst's level.

+3 to her Elemental Burst's level. C6: Causes Karmic Oblivion (Dendro DMG from 200% of her ATK and 400% of her Elemental Mastery) to foes affected by her Elemental Skill when they are hit by Normal or Charged Attacks after Nahida activates her Elemental Burst.

Nahida's recent buffs

Do you notice the buff? (Image via Project Amber)

The first buff to discuss is tied to Nahida's Elemental Skill. Essentially, the following line of text explains what's new:

"During this time, Nahida's resistance to interruption will be increased."

This is only relevant for the Hold variation of the character's Elemental Skill. The hold version of her Elemental Skill lacked this resistance to interruption.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [3.2 Beta] Nahida Update



E Skill (hold) -

"During this time, Nahida's resistance to interruption will be increased." Added



Q Burst -

Even if Nahida is off-field, as long as the team is within the Shrine of Maya, the above buff effects will still be received. - Added to CHS only [3.2 Beta] Nahida UpdateE Skill (hold) -"During this time, Nahida's resistance to interruption will be increased." AddedQ Burst -Even if Nahida is off-field, as long as the team is within the Shrine of Maya, the above buff effects will still be received. - Added to CHS only

Bizarrely enough, Nahida's Elemental Burst has also reportedly been updated to keep the associated buffs, even if she isn't on the field. That's not reflected in the in-game text, which still states the following in the Genshin Impact 3.2 beta:

"While Nahida remains within the Shrine of Maya"

However, current leaks show that she doesn't need to be on the field for the relevant buffs to remain active.

Nahida's release date

The Dendro Archon will be playable in Genshin Impact 3.2. Current leaks point to her being on the first wave of banners, which means she should have a release date of November 2, 2022.

This is the date when Genshin Impact 3.2 comes out, and the first wave of banners always debuts on the same day as a new version update.

Yoimiya is also slated to have a simultaneous rerun with Nahida's. The only 4-star character known for both banners is Layla, a new character who will also debut in this update.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you have enough Primogems to get her? Yes No 0 votes so far