Genshin Impact Layla materials pre-farming guide: Ascension and talent resources

Layla is a brand new 4-star Cryo Sword user in Genshin Impact with all of her Ascension and Talent materials already leaked. Naturally, some players will wish to pre-farm those resources. If that's the case, then this guide should be of some assistance to those types of gamers.

This article will include both the quantity of each item and how players can obtain them. Infographics and interactive maps will also be shown here for the reader's convenience.

Genshin Impact pre-farming guide: Layla's Ascension and Talent Level-Up Materials

SipSipSquad @sipsipsquad



Our newest 4 star is a cryo sword user, here’s what materials you’ll need! See our first post for Kusanali!

#Genshin #原神 #Layla Ascension Materials~Our newest 4 star is a cryo sword user, here's what materials you'll need! See our first post for Kusanali!

The above tweet is a good infographic of her Ascension and Talent Level-Up Materials. However, some Travelers may prefer to know how they can pre-farm everything before she becomes playable. Luckily for them, the vast majority of those items are available.

The only unobtainable one is related to an unreleased weekly boss, and that's only necessary for getting her Talents to Level 7 or higher. That means Travelers can still max out her regular level and still pre-farm most of her Talent Level-Up Materials.

Pre-Farming Layla's Ascension Materials

Layla's official art (Image via HoYoverse)

This is what she needs to reach her maximum level in Genshin Impact:

1 Shivada Jade Sliver

9 Shivada Jade Fragments

9 Shivada Jade Chunks

6 Shivada Jade Gemstones

46 Perpetual Caliber

168 Nilotpala Lotus

18 Divining Scrolls

30 Sealed Scrolls

36 Forbidden Curse Scrolls

420,000 Mora

All of these items are currently obtainable in Genshin Impact. Both the Shivada Jade items and the Perpetual Calibers are available from the same boss. In this case, Travelers will need to farm the Aeonblight Drake several times.

Taking the northern Teleport Waypoint in Devantaka Mountain and going alongside the eastern outskirt of the mountain with the Four-Leaf Sigils will easily get players to the boss's lair's entrance.

The above interactive map should make finding 168 Nilotpala Lotuses more bearable. There is plenty of time before Layla's release in Genshin Impact 3.2, so it's fine to wait for this item to take 48 hours to respawn.

The only character who currently needs Nilotpala Lotuses is Tighnari, so it's not as if many characters are competing for this one resource.

Samachurls drop Divining, Sealed, and Cursed Forbidden Scrolls. They're scattered all over Teyvat, meaning that farming them should be a breeze for most Genshin Impact players.

Note: Layla will require these three materials for her Talents as well.

Pre-Farming Layla's Talent Level-Up Materials

Her Shield is done through her Elemental Skill (Image via HoYoverse)

This is what she needs to max out all three Talents in Genshin Impact:

9 Teachings of Ingenuity

63 Guides to Ingenuity

114 Philosophies of Ingenuity

18 Divining Scrolls

66 Sealed Scrolls

93 Forbidden Curse Scrolls

18 ? from an unknown weekly boss

3 Crowns of Insight

4,957,500 Mora

Farming the Scrolls was covered in the previous section. That means Layla needs 36 Divining Scrolls, 96 Sealed Scrolls, and 129 Forbidden Curse Scrolls to max out her Level and Talents.

The unknown weekly boss's drop isn't currently farmable in Genshin Impact, so that part will be skipped for this pre-farming guide.

The Steeple of Ignorance features the Ingenuity Books (Image via HoYoverse)

All of the Ingenuity Books are available through the Steeple of Ignorance. However, they're only available on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

Apart from those Talent Level-Up Materials, it's worth mentioning that major events in every update can give players one Crown of Insight. It's not quite possible to farm them like the other items listed here, but it's still easy to get one of them per update if they participate in the main event.

