Genshin Impact 3.2 leaks reveal Nahida and Layla’s Elemental Skill and Burst

Genshin Impact 3.2 leaks are already underway, and Travelers are now privy to Nahida and Layla's Elemental Skill and Bursts. Everything shown in the leaks is subject to change, but these gameplay videos are the best sneak peeks at these two new playable characters.

Both Nahida and Layla have been confirmed to be summonable in Genshin Impact 3.2. Sadly, their specific banner details aren't currently known. Ergo, this article will focus primarily on their abilities and animations.

Nahida's Elemental Skill and Burst will be shown first since she's a 5-star character that players have wanted for quite a while now.

Genshin Impact 3.2 leaks: Nahida and Layla's Elemental Skill and Burst footage

HQ: [3.2 Beta] Nahida Animations ShowcaseNotes:Tap E -> NA's -> Hold E -> Q -> Tap E to finish offNahida is Lv.1 and C0Videos vs Enemies to show off the marking will come at a later time.HQ: streamable.com/nckpur [3.2 Beta] Nahida Animations ShowcaseNotes:Tap E -> NA's -> Hold E -> Q -> Tap E to finish offNahida is Lv.1 and C0Videos vs Enemies to show off the marking will come at a later time.HQ: streamable.com/nckpur https://t.co/jQ3lzrt2Fj

The first gameplay leak to look at is quite a significant one. It features these animations:

Idle animations

Normal Attacks

Charged Attack

Elemental Skill

Elemental Burst

All of her animations are unique. It is worth mentioning that the sound effects are also exclusive to her, meaning that readers are recommended to keep the sound on to hear them.

Nahida leaks in Genshin Impact 3.2

Full stats will be on the relevant websites once they have data ready [3.2 Beta] Nahida SheetEM AscIngenuity Books??? Weekly (New)Quelled Creeper (Dendro Hypostasis)Nagadus EmeraldKalpalata LotusFungal SporesFull stats will be on the relevant websites once they have data ready https://t.co/XG4Znoepeo

The above tweet is a massive compilation of credible text leaks regarding Nahida's abilities, Ascension Materials, etc. Something readers might wish to know more about is the Elemental Skill and Burst.

Her Elemental Skill does the following:

Pressing it deals AOE Dendro DMG and puts a Seed of Skandha on hit enemies.

Holding it puts her in Aiming Mode, and you can try to mark up to eight opponents in five seconds. The marked enemies will receive a Seed of Skandha.

The Seed of Skandha links all marked enemies together, which allows them to take damage together from Elemental Reactions.

Marked enemies hit by Dendro Core-based DMG will deal further damage based on Nahida's ATK and Elemental Mastery (this is known as Tri-Karma Purification).

Her Elemental Burst summons a massive Shrine of Maya that acts according to the Elemental Types of the party members:

Pyro: Increased damage for Tri-Karma Purification

Increased damage for Tri-Karma Purification Electro: Interval between each Tri-Karma Purification is decreased

Interval between each Tri-Karma Purification is decreased Hydro: The Shrine of Maya's duration is increased.

All of those buffs for her Elemental Burst will be increased if there are at least two party members of those elements.

It's not exactly within the square, there's a bit of leeway and panning really quick will be good enough [3.2 Beta] Nahida E showcaseApologies, I previously mentioned the square in the middle was cosmetic however as you can see in the video, you have to hover NEAR the enemy.It's not exactly within the square, there's a bit of leeway and panning really quick will be good enough https://t.co/7VVMEBjRhN

This Genshin Impact leak clearly demonstrates how her Elemental Skill works against enemies. Marking all of the enemies is done pretty easily based on this footage. It's also worth noting that the linked damage from the Elemental Reactions happens instantly.

The leaker also stated to ignore the lack of particle gen here, so viewers don't need to worry about the lack of it.

Layla leaks in Genshin Impact 3.2

HQ: [3.2 Beta] Layla Animations ShowcaseVideos against Enemies to show off the stars and the Q hits will come at a later timeHQ: streamable.com/pf2kwk [3.2 Beta] Layla Animations ShowcaseVideos against Enemies to show off the stars and the Q hits will come at a later timeHQ: streamable.com/pf2kwk https://t.co/AVKFEJROS5

A few Genshin Impact 3.2 leaks also reveal Layla's animations. This gameplay video follows a similar format to what readers saw in the first Nahida video shown in this article. This one starts with some idle animations, followed by Normal and Charged Attacks.

She then does her Elemental Skill, which creates a Cryo shield. Her Elemental Burst creates something similar to a baby crib mobile, except it periodically shoots Cryo projectiles toward nearby enemies.

HQ: [3.2 Beta] Layla E/Q ShowcasePlease ignore the lack of Particle GenHQ: streamable.com/bt7x3y [3.2 Beta] Layla E/Q ShowcasePlease ignore the lack of Particle GenHQ: streamable.com/bt7x3y https://t.co/XhD9cfrU6j

Like before, the leaker advises viewers to ignore the lack of particle gen for this leak. Besides that, this gameplay footage better illustrates how Layla's Elemental Skill and Burst work against enemies.

More specific data on all of these new abilities is expected to be revealed in future Genshin Impact leaks.

