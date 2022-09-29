Nahida's kit, passive abilities, and signature weapon in Genshin Impact

The latest Genshin Impact 3.2 leaks have revealed tons of new information about the upcoming patch. Credible sources have shared leaks about Nahida's kit and her passive talents.

The community also got a glimpse of leaked gameplay footage that showcased Nahida's entire kit animation. Additionally, players also learned the stats of her signature weapon. Nahida's signature weapon is an Elemental Mastery-based catalyst called the "A Thousand Floating Dreams". She is expected to debut in the upcoming patch 3.2 update as the 5-star Dendro Archon with mastery over Catalyst weapons.

Here is everything players need to know about Nahida's kit and signature weapon from the latest Genshin Impact leaks.

Genshin Impact 3.2: Early leaks reveal Nahida's kit and passive talents

Tap E -> NA's -> Hold E -> Q -> Tap E to finish off

The tweet above showcases the leaked footage where players can see Nahida's entire kit and her attacking animation.

The tweet above showcases the leaked footage where players can see Nahida's entire kit and her attacking animation. Based on the leaked footage, the character has a four-hit attack combo where she will deal Dendro damage. Her normal attack and her idle animations are remarkable. Many will find them cute and attractive in Genshin Impact.

Elemental skill and burst

Her elemental skill, All Schemes to Know, has two variations. The normal tap variant is a quick Dendro attack that marks the Seed of Skandha. In the hold variant, Nahida has a five-second window to aim and mark a maximum of eight enemies with Seeds of Skandha.

The Seed of Skandha will be active for 20 seconds. All the marked enemies receive Dendro damage and are linked with the Tri-Karma Purification effect.

During this effect, if a marked enemy incurs damage from the elemental reaction, those linked will also take Dendro damage based on Nahida's ATK and Elemental Mastery.

Speaking of abilities, Nahida's Elemental Burst, Illusory Heart, is one of the largest AoE buffs in Genshin Impact. When cast, she will summon a building called the Shrine of Maya on the field. Inside the Shrine, players can gain different buffs based on the elemental types present in the party. Here are all the buffs based on the elemental types:

Pyro: Increase skill damage

Electro: Reduce skill cooldown

Hydro: Increase burst duration

The elemental burst will last for 15 seconds with a 13.5 cooldown and only requires 50 Energy Cost to recast it.

Passive Talents

Like every other Genshin Impact character, Nahida has three passive talents. Here is a quick rundown of all her ascension passives:

Compassion Illuminated: During Nahida's burst, active character will gain additional EM based on 20% of EM of the party member with highest EM.

During Nahida's burst, active character will gain additional EM based on 20% of EM of the party member with highest EM. Awakening Elucidated: For every additional point beyond 200 EM, Nahida will gain 0.1% DMG bonus and 0.03% Crit-Rate to Tri-Karma Purification effect of her Elemental Skill

For every additional point beyond 200 EM, Nahida will gain 0.1% DMG bonus and 0.03% Crit-Rate to Tri-Karma Purification effect of her Elemental Skill On All Things Mediated: Can collect harvest items with her Elemental Skill

Nahida's leaked Signature Weapon and stats

Nahida's leaked Signature Weapon and stats

Base ATK - 542

EM - 265



Party members other than the equipping character will provide the equipping character with buffs based on whether their Elemental Type is the same as the latter or not.



Unsurprisingly, Nahida's signature weapon will be a 5-star catalyst in Genshin Impact.

Unsurprisingly, Nahida's signature weapon will be a 5-star catalyst in Genshin Impact. As per leaks, A Thousand Floating Dreams is an EM-based Catalyst providing 542 as Base ATK and 265 EM as sub-stats at level 90.

The weapon's passive provides buffs to the wielder if the party members have the same elemental type. Having the same elemental type in the party will increase the equipping character's EM by 32. If not, the latter will gain 10% DMG bonus. Lastly, all nearby party members will receive with a +40 EM buff except the wielder in Genshin Impact.

