Genshin Impact 3.2 leaks: Nahida gameplay, abilities, passives, and expected release date

HoYoverse recently posted an official Genshin Impact reveal on their upcoming characters in the next update. The Dendro Archon, Nahida, alongside another mysterious character, Layla, will be featured in the 3.2 update. However, aside from the official details, multiple datamines and leaks have already taken the internet by storm.

The most recent data mined information comes from @Ubatcha1, who has been providing the community with leaks for a long time. The community got to see Nahida in action, where she was shown casting her elemental skills, bursts, normal, and charged attacks.

Tap E -> NA's -> Hold E -> Q -> Tap E to finish off

Nahida is Lv.1 and C0



Videos vs Enemies to show off the marking will come at a later time.



Disclaimer: Everything mentioned in this article is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers should take every piece of information with a grain of salt.

Nahida leaks for Genshin Impact 3.2 showcases her beautiful talents and cute animations

Sumeru introduced many interesting characters, most showcasing Hoyoverse's recent attempts at diverse design. From half-human forest rangers to elegant dancers on the battlefield, players are in for an array of characters that get added to the Traveler's roster every update.

Amongst them resides Dendro Archon, who became an instant fan favorite in the Genshin Impact community. She had a huge role in the first part of Sumeru's Archon Quest, which escalated even further in the ongoing update. Typically, everyone was waiting for additional information regarding her talents.

Normal attack pose (Image via Genshin Impact)

Nahida wields Dendro vision alongside a Catalyst as a weapon. Her normal attack consists of a series of four Dendro damage, alongside her charged attack, consuming stamina to deal an increased amount of Dendro damage to her enemies.

1) Elemental skill

Elemental skill while holding (Image via Genshin Impact)

Nahida's elemental skill will be called "All Schemes to Know," with different triggers based on casting type.

While holding the elemental skill button, Nahida will perform the following attack:

"Will enter Aiming Mode, which will allow you to select a limited number of opponents within a limited area. When Aiming Mode ends, this skill deals Dendro DMG to these opponents and marks them with the Seed of Skandha. Aiming Mode will last up to 5s and can select a maximum of 8 opponents."

Additional details regarding the Seed of Skandha state the following:

"Opponents who have been marked by the Seed of Skandha will be linked to one another up till a certain distance. After you trigger Elemental Reactions on opponents who are thusly linked together and when they take DMG from Dendro Cores (including Burgeon and Hyperbloom DMG), Nahida will unleash Tri-Karma Purification on this opponent and all connected opponents, dealing Dendro DMG based on her ATK and Elemental Mastery. You can trigger at most 1 Tri-Karma Purification within a short period of time."

However, one thing that caught the eye of most players was Nahida's elemental burst, which creates a Dendro domain over a vast radius.

2) Elemental burst, passives, and Ascension materials

Nahida elemental burst animation (Image via Genshin Impact)

Nahida's burst will be called Illusory Heart, acting up based on different elemental reactions. Different elemental reactions include:

Pyro: This will increase the damage dealt by the elemental skill.

Electro: Interval between tri-karma purification of the elemental skill will be decreased.

Hydro: This will increase the duration of the elemental burst.

Nahida's Ascension passives will be called Compassion Illuminated and Awakening Elucidated. The former states the following:

"When unleashing Illusory Heart, the Shrine of Maya will gain the following effects: The Elemental Mastery of the active character within the field will be increased by 20% of the Elemental Mastery of the party member with the highest Elemental Mastery. You can gain a maximum of 200 Elemental Mastery in this manner."

The Awakening Elucidated states the following:

"Each point of Nahida's Elemental Mastery beyond 200 will grant 0.1% Bonus DMG and 0.03% CRIT Rate to Tri-Karma Purification from All Schemes to Know. A maximum of 80% Bonus DMG and 24% CRIT Rate can be granted to Tri-Karma Purification in this manner."

Elemental burst (Image via Genshin Impact)

To ascend her, players need to stock up on Kalpalata Lotus, which can be found in the mountains of the Sumeru region. The image below will help clear out the exact locations of this Sumeru specialty.

Genshin Impact Kalpalata location (Image via Teyvat Interactive Map)

Other items include Crystalline Cyst Dust from Fungi, Quelled Creeper from Dendro Hypostasis (upcoming in 3.2), and the Ingenuity book set (found on Tuesday/Friday/Sunday).

Genshin Impact 3.2 is scheduled for release on November 2, 2022.

