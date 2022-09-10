Ascension materials for Dori in Genshin Impact: Kalpalata Lotus locations, and more resources

Genshin Impact has entered Phase II, and new banners are live on the event wish page for players to summon on. Although both of the new banners are character reruns, players can still summon Dori, a new 4-star from Sumeru.

Dori is an Electro Polearm character with some unique attack animations. She is adept at healing and is meant to be played as a support in the party. All her healing is based on her max HP%. Fans lucky enough to summon Dori should definitely start building her. All of her ascension and talent level-up materials are available in Sumeru.

Here is everything Genshin Impact players need to know about Dori's ascension materials and other resources.

Genshin Impact 3.0: Ascension materials to build Dori

Dori finally debuted in Phase II banners in the patch 3.0 update and can be obtained through the current character event banners. The tweet above has shared the ascension and talent level-up materials for Dori. The ascension materials are on the left, and the talent level-up materials are on the right.

Electro Regisvine and Gemstones

Find the Electro Regisvine lair near Mawtiyama Forest (Image via Genshin Impact)

Dori will need the Electro Regisvine boss drop reward called "Thunderclap Fruitcore" for her ascension. Players will need to collect 46 of these to ascend her to level 90. Players can also collect Vajrada Amethyst Gemstones when claiming boss rewards after defeating Electro Regisvine.

Here is a list of the total amount of Vajrada Amethyst Gemstones that players will need for Dori's max ascension:

Vajrada Amethyst Sliver x 3

Vajrada Amethyst Fragment x 9

Vajrada Amethyst Chunk x 9

Vajrada Amethyst Gemstones x 6

Kalpalata Lotus

Dori will need a local specialty called Kalpalata Lotus, which can only be found in the Sumeru rainforest. Kalpalata Lotus are flowers that grow on vines deep in the rainforest. Dori will need around 168 of these flowers to ascend to level 90.

Players can use Genshin Impact's official interactive map or watch this excellent YouTube video to efficiently collect Kalpalata Lotus using a farming route. Keep in mind that local specialties take 48 hours to respawn, so players can only farm these every three days.

Bandana from the Eremites

Players will need drops from the Eremites for Dori's ascension and talent level-up materials. Eremites can be abundantly found all across the Sumeru rainforest. With the release of the Sumeru desert in patch 3.1, it will be even easier to farm it in a single day.

For ascension materials, players will need the following amount:

Faded Red Satin x 18

Trimmed Red Silk x 30

Rich Red Brocade x 36

Meanwhile, Dori will need this many Eremite drops to max out her talent levels:

Faded Red Satin x 18

Trimmed Red Silk x 66

Rich Red Brocade x 93

Ingenuity talent books

Farm these on Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday from the talent domain (Image via Genshin Impact)

Dori will need Sumeru's Ingenuity talent book to level-up her talent levels in Genshin Impact. The Ingenuity talent books can be farmed from the Steeple of Ignorance domain on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

Here is a list of the total number of talent book players will need to max out one talent for Dori:

Teaching of Ingenuity x 3

Guide to Ingenuity x 21

Philosophies of Ingenuity x 38

Azdaha weekly drop

Farm Bloodjade Branch from Azdaha (Image via Genshin Impact)

Lastly, players will need to farm Bloodjade Branch from Azdaha, Liyue's weekly boss domain. Dori will need six Bloodjade Branch to max out one of her talent levels. Keep in mind that Genshin Impact players can only claim rewards from Azdaha once every week, so they should start doing this as soon as possible.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish